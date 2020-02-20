CoverMyMeds' New Integration with Epic MyChart Offers Prescription Price Transparency and Prior Authorization Tracking

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoverMyMeds announced its first integration with Epic MyChart that empowers patients to become more actively involved in their healthcare decisions. CoverMyMeds' integration with MyChart enables patients to see where their medication is within the prior authorization process, evaluate the cost of their prescription and access available prescription discount cards.

Historically, patients have not had visibility into their medication prior authorization status, a process that impacts an estimated 406 million prescriptions each year.1,2 CoverMyMeds' integration with MyChart enables patients to see if the prior authorization is in progress, if their medication is available for pickup or if the prior authorization is declined. In some instances, paying the cash price for a medication is more cost effective than using insurance and eliminates the need for prior authorization.

"With an uptick in Americans on high-deductible healthcare plans, out-of-pocket expenses continue to grow in importance," said Miranda Gill MSN, RN, NEA-BC, Senior Director of Provider at CoverMyMeds. "In a recent patient survey, we found that 42 percent of patients with a high deductible have utilized online tools to identify where they can purchase the lowest out-of-pocket prescriptions or that offer medication discounts.3 However, price shopping can be confusing to navigate, as prescription medication costs can vary greatly between pharmacies. Our integration with MyChart will help eliminate the guesswork and empower patients to make more informed healthcare decisions."

CoverMyMeds' integration with MyChart was designed to complement RxBenefit Clarity™, a prescription decision support tool within the prescribing workflow that displays the lowest patient pay amount for prescriptions, including cash price, and enables providers to proactively initiate a prior authorization request if required.

For more information about CoverMyMeds' integration with MyChart, visit the Epic App Orchard.

Those attending HIMSS20 March 9 – 13, 2020 can attend our presentation, Prescription Decision Support at the Point of Prescribing, on March 12 or visit CoverMyMeds at booth 3268 for additional information.

Epic, App Orchard, and MyChart are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

About CoverMyMeds

CoverMyMeds, part of McKesson Prescription Technology Solutions, is one of the fastest growing healthcare technology companies in the U.S. and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work in the country. CoverMyMeds' solutions help patients get the medications they need to be healthy by seamlessly connecting the healthcare network to improve medication access; thereby increasing speed to therapy and reducing prescription abandonment. CoverMyMeds' network includes more than 500 electronic health record systems (EHRs), 60,000 pharmacies, 700,000 providers and most health plans and PBMs. By facilitating appropriate access to medications, the company can help its customers avoid billions of dollars each year in administrative waste and avoidable medical spending caused by prescription abandonment. Visit www.covermymeds.com for more information.

