CoVet Accelerates Veterinary Support Worldwide, Showcasing Record Growth and Expanded Services

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoVet , the AI-powered assistant built by veterinary professionals who understand the realities of life in the clinic, is announcing key milestones from the past year, including 550% growth in user volume across 6 continents and 20 languages. The company has also expanded its strategic partner program, collaborating with leaders in the field like Colorado State University's (CSU) College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Rarebreed, Encore, EverVet, Petfolk, Apiam Smalldoor and more. The momentum underscores CoVet's mission to make modern veterinary care more efficient, consistent, and compassionate worldwide.

Built from the ground up by veterinary professionals, CoVet combines AI-powered automation with human support to streamline documentation, standardize workflows, and strengthen team communication. Instrumental to CoVet's success is their entire front-line team of over 35 veterinary professionals, who have experience working in the clinic, allowing for genuine empathy when onboarding and supporting clinicians. Its customizable, clinic-aware platform adapts to the unique needs of every veterinary role and setting - no matter where in the world they are located.

"Veterinarians everywhere face the same challenges: heavy caseloads, complex documentation, and the need to balance efficiency with empathy," said Dr. Mike Mossop, co-founder and CVO at CoVet. "Our vision has always been global: to bring intelligent support to every clinic, in every language, so veterinary teams can focus more on their patients and less on administrative work."

In a recent study conducted in an emergency veterinary group using CoVet, users experienced a sustained productivity increase of +1.3 cases per DVM per day over six months, an equivalent of serving roughly 250 additional patients per DVM per year. As one emergency veterinarian shared, "What you all [CoVet] have done has made my life and job so much more fun."

"CoVet has positively impacted my day-to-day work as a clinician. Its ability to obtain accurate information from the client and myself is second to none. It has allowed me to focus on my clinical work rather than worry about piles of notes at the end of the day," said Dr Ryan Philips, Small Animal Surgery Resident.

In addition to its external growth, CoVet strengthened its team by 300% to 80 employees, with new hires across 11 time zones. CoVet's clinical expertise is supported by a medical team of six experienced DVMs as well as a nine-person DVM specialty advisory board. This board is led by Dr. Mike Mossop, DVM, Co-founder and CVO, who brings over 15 years of in-clinic experience.

CoVet also launched Coco , a template record builder that empowers users to create custom record templates through a natural chat function. It also launched CoVet Consult to deliver real-time clinical decision support that helps veterinarians explore differentials and review treatment considerations without ever leaving their workflow. And just for fun, CoVet can even generate a complete song with lyrics and music about the veterinary team.

"CoVet's growth over the past year reflects our commitment to supporting veterinary professionals worldwide," said Yannick Bloem, co-founder, CEO and CTO. "With an expanding user base, new partnerships, and continuous platform improvements, we're focused on scaling our impact and bringing smarter, more efficient solutions to clinics of every size and specialty."

About CoVet

CoVet is the AI-powered assistant built by veterinary professionals who understand the realities of life in the clinic - designed to simplify operations and reduce administrative strain. Backed by decades of hands-on experience, CoVet's in-house medical team informs every feature with real-world insight. Its context-aware platform adapts to the unique needs of general practice, specialty, and large-animal medicine, while providing enterprise-grade performance and privacy compliance for practices of every size, from solo DVMs to global veterinary groups. By combining automation with intuitive design, CoVet empowers veterinary teams to enter each exam more prepared and leave confident that every step is complete, allowing them to spend more time caring for patients. For more information, visit https://www.co.vet/ .

