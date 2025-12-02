Why CoVet Is Not Building a Practice Management System, and Why That Is Good for Veterinary Medicine

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past few months, there has been some curiosity about CoVet's long-term direction. Some in the veterinary community have asked whether we plan to build a new practice management system (PMS). It is an understandable question given how closely our work touches the technology that clinics use every day. But that is not our goal.

At CoVet, our mission has always been, and continues to be, to build the best-in-class AI co-pilot for veterinarians. Our focus is to create technology that genuinely supports veterinary professionals, improves patient care, and makes daily practice a little easier and more sustainable.

In the sections that follow, we will explain why this "companion layer" is an emerging standard across all professional fields. We then outline how a PMS gets stronger by partnering with a copilot to solve deep personalization challenges and meet "runaway feature demand." We illustrate what this two-system model looks like in daily practice and discuss the critical advantages of career-long portability for clinicians. Finally, we lay out our core focus on the assistant, not the PMS, and conclude with our commitment to collaboration.

A New Layer for All Professionals

A new layer of software is emerging for skilled professionals. We see it in legal and human medicine, where role-specific copilots are now standard. These tools don't replace core enterprise systems; they sit with the user, delivering personal and portable value. Veterinary medicine is rightly moving in the same direction, adding a companion layer that complements the foundational PMS. A second software layer, the AI companion, is becoming the standard in professional work.

CoVet is, and will remain, this companion layer. Our focus is on building the veterinarian's AI copilot; one that enhances the PMS rather than competes with it, and that supports each clinician throughout their career. Together, these two systems working together enable better medicine, more customized workflows, and more time for what matters most: patient and client care.

How a PMS Gets Stronger with a Copilot Partner

Select PMS platforms, including some of the largest in the world, are just as excited about this future and are now partnering with CoVet to:

Leverage Category-Leading AI. Offer high-quality scribing and copilot capabilities without diverting core engineering resources from your roadmap.

This last point on personalization is critical. We've seen it happen: a PMS builds a promising AI tool that gets vets 60% of the way there. In practice, this means the professional still has to manually edit every note, defeating the time-saving promise. To deliver real value, the output needs to combine best-in-class clinical accuracy with 90-95% of each user's individual style.

But the demand doesn't stop there. What starts as a request for a 'basic scribe' quickly evolves. Once professionals get comfortable, they start demanding a whole suite of advanced copilot features that grow with them. This runaway feature demand is the true 'last mile.' It's the foundation of what we are designed for, and where we invest our entire focus. For a PMS, tackling that initial 95% quality bar, let alone this constant, evolving demand, stretches an already full roadmap and diverts attention from the core platform.

This need for deep personalization is already a clear market trend. We find many professionals, including busy general practitioners and specialists in areas like equine or oncology, actively seeking out dedicated assistants even when their PMS has a built-in offering. A general AI tool simply cannot adapt to the personal style of a GP, let alone the highly specific terminology of a specialist, forcing them to find a workaround. This leads to a fragmented user experience and tools that operate in a silo, outside the PMS. Our partnership model solves this: the professional gets the specialized assistant they demand, and the PMS retains its role as the integrated system of record.

A Day in the Clinic with a Copilot

Imagine a veterinarian starting a shift at a hospital. With a quick, permissioned connection to the PMS, their personal assistant is live. The consultation begins with the veterinary staff reviewing an AI-generated summary of the patient's medical history, adjusted to their preferred style and focus areas. The vet might then ask, "Hey CoVet, when was the last time Fluffy had her Lepto vaccine?" and get an instant, spoken answer. The assistant then listens to the exam, drafts the medical note to the hospital's standard, prepares orders, and queues follow-ups.

Based on the discussion, the assistant can also populate a draft invoice directly in the PMS. The vet simply reviews and approves it within the PMS, ensuring the hospital's billing system remains the single source of truth. The PMS records every action with full auditability.

The PMS runs the hospital. CoVet supports the professional. It learns how each professional writes records, their preferred phrasing, and their unique approach to communication. It adjusts tone, structure, and content to fit how they practice medicine. AI introduces the possibility of software that adapts to those differences rather than forcing everyone into the same workflow. While the PMS is rightly tailored to the hospital, the copilot is tailored to the veterinary professional. We see this clearly in the demand for specific templates and highly tailored features such as custom snippets, abbreviations, custom instructions, and PDF formatting.

Portability & Personalization as a Core Advantage

A professional's investment in their tools and workflows should last their entire career. When an AI copilot lives only inside a PMS, that investment is tied to the hospital, not the individual. A veterinarian's meticulously personalized shortcuts, templates, and communication style would reset to zero if they assist at another clinic, or more commonly, if their own hospital is acquired or decides to switch its PMS.

This is about career-long continuity. A portable assistant provides a consistent, familiar experience from graduation to retirement, insulating a clinician's personal efficiency from changes in their work environment. Our goal is to give every professional a single, ever-improving assistant that adapts to them, wherever they practice; today, tomorrow, and a decade from now.

Why Our Focus is the Assistant, Not the PMS

Critical to our mission is putting more capable AI in the hands of more veterinarians, faster. Building a PMS would anchor us to the hospital and fundamentally break our mission. A PMS, by definition, must be built vertically; handling deep, complex, and local hospital workflows like inventory, lab diagnostics, and imaging. These systems are difficult to scale and conflict with our goal to be the globally portable, ubiquitous layer for the individual. Our model is built for:

Ease of Implementation: A vet can learn CoVet in a day.

A vet can learn CoVet in a day. Single-User Adoption: Designed for individual clinicians, we do not need 'buy-in' from the entire hospital.

Designed for individual clinicians, we do not need 'buy-in' from the entire hospital. True Portability: The assistant follows the vet from graduation to retirement.

The assistant follows the vet from graduation to retirement. Rapid Scaling: Fast language expansion and feature shipping unburdened by deep, bespoke integrations in every market.

Fast language expansion and feature shipping unburdened by deep, bespoke integrations in every market. Horizontal Focus: Our model is to expand horizontally across all veterinary professionals (vets, technicians, managers), not vertically into niche, single-hospital workflows. This keeps us focused on building a best-in-class AI assistant, rather than rebuilding legacy systems.

This position lets us focus on the assistant layer while PMS teams focus on the core platform that runs the hospital.

Committed to Collaboration, Not Competition

One of our highest priorities is to seamlessly integrate with as many PMS platforms as possible. We believe practice management systems are the foundation of every clinic, and we want to strengthen that foundation rather than replace it.

CoVet's vision is to work hand in hand with PMS providers to create a more unified and intuitive experience for veterinary teams. When the systems a clinic depends on communicate easily with one another, the result is a smoother workflow, fewer frustrations, and more time for patient care.

We know that every minute spent navigating between tools or re-entering data is a minute taken away from pets and their owners. That is why we are investing deeply in integrations that make CoVet feel like a natural extension of the PMS, not another layer of software. Our goal is to make every clinic's technology ecosystem feel connected, efficient, and effortless.

We are developing flexible partnership models designed to create new value for PMS platforms and their customers, strengthening client retention and opening new avenues for growth. If you lead a PMS and want to explore this, our team would value the conversation.

If you are a veterinarian and this vision resonates, know that we are building for you. CoVet is working toward a future where administrative work becomes a simple "review and approve," freeing your time for patient care, client connection, and whatever matters most to you.

