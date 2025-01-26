Covetrus Announces AI-Powered Workflow Automation and Treatment Board Capabilities Enhancing the Covetrus Platform

Innovative Veterinary Practice Improvement Company Drives Veterinary Practice Efficiency, Greater

Patient Care, and Customer Loyalty with Cutting-Edge AI Enhancements

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Covetrus®, the first tech-enabled veterinary practice improvement company, today announced at the VMX 2025 conference (booth #2104) its AI-powered workflow automation and treatment board capabilities within Covetrus Pulse™, now an integral part of the newly advanced Covetrus Platform™.

These advancements will set the stage for a redefined veterinary experience by streamlining operations, reducing administrative burden, enhancing business insights, and boosting client loyalty. Through these enhancements, clinics can improve productivity, allowing veterinarians and clinic staff to spend more time with patients and pet parents.

"Veterinarians are increasingly seeking ways to optimize their practice workflows while maintaining the highest level of care for their patients," said Scot Gillespie, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Covetrus. "By integrating AI-driven automation into the Covetrus Platform, we are empowering veterinary teams to enhance efficiency, generate greater insights to support patient care, and increase personalized communication to support pet parents."

Transforming Veterinary Workflows with AI

The newly enhanced AI capabilities are available at no additional cost in Covetrus Pulse and provide:

Ambient Listening & Auto-Generated SOAP Notes (Subjective, Objective, Assessment, and Plan) – AI-powered transcription captures real-time conversations during appointments and auto-generates SOAP notes, saving valuable time per visit.

Pre-Appointment Summaries – AI generates concise patient summaries based on practice management system (PIMS) data, allowing veterinarians to prepare more efficiently before appointments.

Treatment Boards – AI Enhances care team collaboration by providing real-time updates on patient treatments, ensuring seamless communication across the practice.

Measurable Impact for Veterinary Practices

The adoption of AI-powered tools within Covetrus Pulse is already delivering significant benefits, including:

Time Savings – Veterinary professionals can save up to five minutes per appointment, allowing for at least an additional hour per day per practitioner.

Improved Staff Efficiency – Reducing administrative workload alleviates staff burnout and enhances overall productivity. AI features in Pulse will streamline workflows through visit summaries, automatic SOAP notes via ambient listening, and AI-suggested next-best actions.

Revenue Growth – AI-driven efficiencies help increase pharmacy utilization and overall patient care engagement.

"As a veterinarian with several practices, I understand first-hand the competitive pressures that veterinary practices continue to face," said Dr. Link Welborn, Chief Veterinary Officer at Covetrus. "Today, AI-driven automation is an essential tool to help alleviate administrative burdens, drive better insights, and improve operational efficiency. Through the thoughtful use of AI, we will gain greater insights into our patient's journey with the ability to personalize care and communications to increase overall satisfaction."

Covetrus remains committed to advancing AI technologies to further support veterinary practices. By unifying data across the Covetrus Platform, veterinarians will ultimately have an end-to-end view of the client journey; be able to gain greater business insights through machine learning models; and deliver more personalized communications by surfacing customized recommendations for each patient.

Experience the Power of Covetrus' AI Capabilities at VMX 2025

To learn more about the benefits of AI-driven workflow automation, please join Scot Gillespie, Chief Product and Technology Officer, and Link Welborn, Chief Veterinary Officer, for their presentation, The Animal AI Revolution: How Technology is Transforming Veterinary Care, on Monday, January 27 at 5:45 p.m. ET, South Concourse, Room S330A.

VMX attendees interested in learning more can also visit the Covetrus in booth #2104. To schedule a demo of the Covetrus Platform, visit https://covetrus.com/covetrus-platform/#demo.

For further information on the practice improvement platform, please visit https://covetrus.com/covetrus-platform/.

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a technology-enabled practice improvement company servicing veterinary clinics around the world. Our mission is to improve the financial and clinical outcomes for veterinarians.

Our comprehensive practice improvement solutions and tools simplify every touchpoint in a veterinarian's practice—from pre-visit to post-appointment—to deliver a connected experience that helps veterinarians compete effectively and grow their practice. Through the VetSuite network, members become part of an exclusive community, gain access to exclusive events, trainings, and education, and, through our collective buying power, achieve lower costs.

Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine, with more than 5,000 employees serving over 100,000 customers around the globe, and is owned by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), and TPG. With 60 years of history and heritage, Covetrus is the only organization to provide a one-stop, truly comprehensive solution to drive better financial and healthcare outcomes for veterinary practices.

