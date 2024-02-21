COVETRUS® CONTINUES TO TRANSFORM THE ANIMAL HEALTH INDUSTRY; STRENGTHENS LEADERSHIP TEAM AND ELEVATES EXECUTIVE TALENT

Global leader in pet health appoints Amy Sanford to Global General Counsel and Chief Human Resources Officer, elevates Kelly Gottfried to Chief Commercial Officer

PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Covetrus®, a global leader in animal-health technology and services, today announced elevated leadership roles to further its mission to drive better financial and clinical outcomes for veterinarians.

Amy Sanford, Chief Human Resources Officer and Global General Counsel, Covetrus. Kelly Gottfried, Chief Commerical Officer, Covetrus North America

"These appointments enable Covetrus to continue to innovate and better address the growing requirements of our veterinarians, especially independent practices," said Ben Wolin, President and CEO, Covetrus. "It further underscores our commitment to leverage our unique combination of best-in-class technology, connected care, and pharmacy management solutions to help our vet practice customers compete in the marketplace and build stronger pet parent advocacy."

Beginning February 26, Amy Sanford will join Covetrus as Global General Counsel and Chief Human Resources Officer and Kelly Gottfried, currently Chief Marketing Officer at Covetrus, will take on the expanded role of Chief Commercial Officer, encompassing Sales, Marketing and Service Operations for Covetrus North America.

Margie Pritchard, who has served as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Covetrus since August 2022 will be staying on for a period of time as an advisor to the Company.

A seasoned business executive with more than 20 years of proven results and collaborative problem solving with a customer-centric focus, Sanford has extensive healthcare industry experience. Before joining Covetrus, Sanford served as EVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at U.S. Anesthesia Partners, where she led a team responsible for Legal, Legislative Affairs, Risk Management, Shareholder Relations, Compliance, and Information Security. Sanford will report directly to Wolin and sit on the Executive Leadership Team. She earned her Juris Doctorate from Yale Law School and undergraduate degree from Murray State University.

"Collaboration is fundamental to the Covetrus culture and delivering on behalf of our customers," said Sanford. "I am looking forward to cultivating a dedicated and talented team with mutual respect for our individual talents and a passion for supporting vets, pet parents and our people. As a coordinated organization we will continue to think outside of the box to deliver innovative solutions that will inspire our people and fuel vet practice success and pet parent happiness."

In Gottfried's new role, where much of the revenue-generating roles across North America will report into her, she will build on Covetrus' strategic Sales, Marketing, and Service Operations initiatives by delivering unmatched customer experiences for veterinary practices and the pet parents they serve. This furthers the Company's efforts to service its customers with a single voice while curating a suite of solutions, delivering on the promise of the recently launched VetSuite™ offering. Covetrus VetSuite™ is an innovative end-to-end solution designed to deliver greater practice workflow efficiencies and cost savings to veterinarians.

"Kelly Gottfried's new role as Chief Commercial Officer positions Covetrus and our vet practice customers to seize new growth opportunities," said Matt Yordy, President, North America. "I am confident that this expanded role will only strengthen our ability to truly transform the animal healthcare industry as we champion the financial and clinical outcome for veterinarians."

Prior to joining Covetrus, Gottfried led Marketing teams at Johnson & Johnson for 20 years. Gottfried delivered consecutive years of increased customer adoption and sales growth in her most recent J&J role as Senior Vice President, Global Vision Franchise. Gottfried earned her Master's degree in Business Administration from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University, and a Bachelor's degree from Penn State University.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to continue building on Covetrus' successes as we continue to grow brand love and customer loyalty while creating a powerful alignment between Sales, Marketing and Service Operations to better support our customers along their journey with Covetrus," said Gottfried. "As Chief Commercial Officer, my focus will be on truly helping our teams transform the animal healthcare industry by unlocking new, strategic growth opportunities and providing innovative solutions that empower veterinarians and positively impact our furry companions."

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global leader in animal health technology and services. Our mission is to drive better financial and clinical outcomes for veterinarians. We bring together innovative products, technology and services into a holistic solution that helps make it easier for veterinarians to manage their practice and care for pets. Vets are at the center of everything we do. Together we are reimagining and redefining the world of veterinary medicine to improve animal health for today and tomorrow. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with more than 5,700 employees serving over 100,000 veterinary customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit www.covetrus.com.

SOURCE Covetrus