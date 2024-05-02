COVETRUS® OPENS NEW STATE-OF-THE-ART DISTRIBUTION CENTER TO MEET GROWING DEMAND FOR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

The expanded facility enhances service to veterinarians throughout the greater Midwest region

PORTLAND, Maine, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Covetrus®, a global leader in animal-health technology and services, today announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art distribution center in Grimes, Iowa, that will provide veterinarians with access to more than 5,000 product offerings used to manage vet practices and treat large and small animals. The company is moving to a larger facility to meet the growing demand for its products and services in the greater Midwest region.

"The new center will be our distribution hub for veterinary practices across the greater Midwest region." Post this New Covetrus distribution center in Grimes, IA.

The facility will primarily serve veterinarians and their practices in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Montana, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, North Dakota, Texas, Wyoming and Wisconsin.

Measuring more than 80,000 square feet, the new energy-efficient distribution center will maintain a comprehensive selection of products and solutions designed to meet the day-to-day needs of veterinarians and their practices. It will also feature walk in support whereby a veterinarian can visit the facility to pick up products or get other assistance. The expanded facility also allows for greater inventory depth and operational efficiencies, as well as future operational growth.

"When it comes to providing veterinarians with the supplies and solutions they need to thrive, Covetrus is there for them," said Todd Worthington, Senior Director of Operations and Logistics at Covetrus. "The new distribution center in Grimes, which is one of 13 facilities in the U.S., will be our distribution hub for veterinary practices across the greater Midwest region. Whether the veterinarian is treating large animals, such as horses, or small ones like dogs and cats, the products they need can be found at Covetrus. Located in central Iowa, the new distribution center is able to fulfil customer orders quickly and efficiently so they can treat the animals in their care."

The new facility will employ more than 40 individuals. New openings at this location will be posted on the careers sections at www.covetrus.com/careers.

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global leader in animal health technology and services. Our mission is to drive better financial and clinical outcomes for veterinarians. We bring together innovative products, technology and services into a holistic solution that helps make it easier for veterinarians to manage their practice and care for pets. Vets are at the center of everything we do. Together we are reimagining and redefining the world of veterinary medicine to improve animal health for today and tomorrow. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with more than 5,700 employees serving over 100,000 veterinary customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit www.covetrus.com.

SOURCE Covetrus