PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Covetrus®, a global leader in animal-health technology and services, today announced the renewal of its long-term strategic partnership with National Veterinary Associates, a leading North American pet care organization. This new agreement designates Covetrus as the leading partner for in-clinic supply of veterinary products to NVA Group, a community of more than 1,000 General Practice, Specialty, ER, and Equine veterinary hospitals, as well as pet resorts, throughout the U.S.

COVETRUS® RENEWS DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP WITH NATIONAL VETERINARY ASSOCIATES (NVA)

"We welcome the opportunity to continue our strategic partnership with NVA, the largest owner of locally branded veterinary hospitals in the world," said Matt Yordy, President of Covetrus North America. "NVA and Covetrus are longstanding partners, and this renewed strategic alignment will usher in a new and exciting era of veterinary medicine. By combining our efforts, NVA and Covetrus are poised to reshape the landscape of veterinary medicine, driving solutions that benefit veterinary professionals, animals, and pet owners alike."

NVA is a leading global pet care organization with approximately 1,400 premier locations consisting of nearly 1,000 general practice veterinary hospitals, in addition to equine hospitals, pet resorts, and Ethos Veterinary Health, a community of 145 world-class specialty and emergency hospitals. Rooted in a culture of compassion and innovation, NVA and Ethos ensure broad access to high-quality care and the advancement of cutting-edge medicine to extend and improve the lives of pets.

The two organizations have collaborated on distribution and software services for many years. "We are very excited to renew our distribution partnership with Covetrus, which provides our network of hospitals access to veterinary care products across all brands and categories and enables our hospitals to provide the best service to pets and the people who love them." said Luuk Hoogeveen, Chief Financial Officer of NVA.

