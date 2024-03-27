COVETRUS® TRANSFORMS PRESCRIPTION MANAGEMENT FOR VETERINARY PRACTICES WITH INTRODUCTION OF vRxPro™

The cutting-edge eCommerce platform, a key component of Covetrus VetSuite™, can help solve many of today's biggest online pharmacy challenges faced by vets and pet parents

PORTLAND, Maine, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Covetrus®, a global leader in animal-health technology and services, is once again transforming the veterinary industry this time with the introduction of vRxPro™, a next generation, comprehensive, online prescription management solution. As of today, there are more than 12,000 veterinary practices on the new platform which drives day-to-day staff efficiencies, helps improve animal wellness, can grow veterinary practice revenue, and empowers veterinary practices to strengthen its bond with pet parents. This new solution is an integral part of the company's VetSuite offering, which bundles technology, products and services into a seamless connected care experience.

"We are revolutionizing the way veterinary practices do business with Covetrus and vRxPro is another example of how we put the veterinarians at the center of all we do. The vRxPro platform provides a turnkey digital prescribing experience driven by a world-class eCommerce online storefront, client communications and efficient practice workflows," said Don Larkin, senior vice president, eCommerce and marketing at Covetrus. "Covetrus vRxPro utilizes extensive data for better insights into what pet parents are looking for, with personalized marketing and a dedicated customer service manager, all designed to deliver exceptional results. It's also another innovative component of VetSuite, our connected care strategy designed to help veterinarians thrive in today's competitive animal health marketplace."

Independent veterinary practices today face many hurdles, including rising costs, labor shortages and increased consumer marketplace competition. However, veterinary practices may solve these challenges by choosing a connected care solution like Covetrus VetSuite that combines a state-of-the-art, cloud-based practice management software, a dedicated practice-branded online pharmacy like vRxPro and proprietary supplies and equipment into one holistic offering. Covetrus is the only company with end-to-end solutions centered on the success of veterinarians and their practices.

Covetrus vRxPro represents an evolution of the Company's current prescription management offering. By simplifying the prescribing process, vRxPro delivers more for practices than any other online pharmacy competitor. It increases total dollars for the practice with zero hours of staff time required to generate the business.1 It also contains a vast database of client data for hyper-targeted pet owner communications that drive compliance and engagement.

In addition, vRxPro can reduce complexity and save the veterinary practice valuable time. The practice administration user interface of vRxPro allows for easy task tracking and managing new prescription requests. These improvements empower practices to maintain organized workflows and ensure timely responses to prescription-related tasks.

Covetrus vRxPro also offers a vast catalog of more than 10,000 veterinarian-recommended products, including prescription drugs, compounded medications, personalized care pharmaceuticals, and diets supporting complete pet health. Veterinary practices who select vRxPro will also have a dedicated account team that partners with them to identify growth opportunities, troubleshoot challenges and drive business.

In addition, Covetrus vRxPro delivers a better eCommerce experience for pet parents through a mobile-first, practice-branded online pharmacy storefront, which allows pet parents and horse owners conveniently order the products they need.

According to a recent Covetrus study, practices can double revenue and profitability by offering clients the convenience of in-clinic and online pharmacies and as consumer trends shift, that capability is even more important.2

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global leader in animal health technology and services. Our mission is to drive better financial and clinical outcomes for veterinarians. We bring together innovative products, technology and services into a holistic solution that helps make it easier for veterinarians to manage their practice and care for pets. Vets are at the center of everything we do. Together we are reimagining and redefining the world of veterinary medicine to improve animal health for today and tomorrow. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with more than 5,700 employees serving over 100,000 veterinary customers around the globe.

