Covetrus® Unveils Newly Expanded, State-of-the-Art Pharmaceutical Compounding Facility in Phoenix Area

Enhanced facility underscores Covetrus' investment in advanced pharmaceutical compounding solutions and its commitment to transforming the animal healthcare industry.

PHOENIX, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Covetrus, a global leader in animal-health technology and services, announced today the grand opening of its expanded, cutting-edge, 50,000 square-foot pharmaceutical compounding facility located at 2401 West Grandview Road, Suite 100, Phoenix, Arizona.

The new facility, which is expanding by nearly 25,000 square feet, significantly enhances Covetrus' pharmacy capabilities, allowing the Company to increase its offerings of high-quality pharmaceutical products, including compounded medications, to veterinary clinics and pet parents across the U.S. Compounding is an important part of the Covetrus portfolio recognizing that customized medications – with a variety of flavor and dose form options - can significantly enhance pet wellbeing. Through this expansion, Covetrus has doubled its pharmacy compounding space and now offers even more products and customization, using modern, automated equipment and enhanced facilities that meet the industry's regulatory compliance standards. Strengthened by the recent partnership with Epicur Pharma (a leading FDA-registered Section 503B outsourcing facility offering veterinarians medications for their in-clinic use), the new state-of-the-art facility creates supply reliability for veterinary clinics and the pet parents they serve with easy to prescribe and administer medications.

"Compounding is critical to the overall wellbeing of pets, and Covetrus is proud to partner with both veterinary clinics and pet parents to deliver this important service," said Abby Kaplan, senior vice president, compounding at Covetrus. "Through our expanded facility, we are not only extending our product portfolio to meet the needs of veterinarians and pet parents, but also contributing to the local Arizona economy. We are committed to fostering growth and training among the local pharmacy programs, while delivering exceptional products to the pets we serve."

By strategically locating the facility in Phoenix, Covetrus can better serve the growing demand for veterinary products from a centralized location in the U.S., ensuring prompt delivery and support for both veterinary professionals and pet owners across the country. Phoenix has also seen significant growth over the last few years, ranking ninth in the U.S. for fastest-growing cities and creating a significant talent pipeline for local companies.

Collaboration with Local Pharmacy Schools

Covetrus' commitment to excellence is exemplified by its strong ties to local educational institutions, highlighted by the new compounding facility offering students unparalleled opportunities to gain hands-on experience with state-of-the-art technology and practices. Phoenix is home to several pharmacy programs, and Covetrus has fostered valuable relationships with these institutions that provide a strong pipeline of students graduating. Matthew Cheung, one of Covetrus' compounding pharmacy supervisors, serves as an Adjunct Associate Professor for the Midwestern University Pharmacy program and co-advises the school's Compounding Club. Courtney Morales, another Covetrus compounding supervisor, acts as a preceptor in the Pharmacy Technician training program at Gateway Community College, introducing students to the practice of pharmacy compounding through externships at Covetrus' Phoenix facility.

The expansion of the new facility has created new jobs for the community and will continue to contribute positively to the local economy. This economic investment underscores Covetrus' commitment to continuing to advance the needs of the veterinary community and the pet parents they serve, while establishing the company as a key employer and driver of local economic growth.

