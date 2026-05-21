Covetrus® VetSuite® Surpasses 4,000 Member Practices

Milestone reflects the growing power of independent veterinary care — and what's possible when practices are supported to succeed.

PORTLAND, Maine, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Covetrus, a global leader in animal health technology and services, today announced that VetSuite, its dedicated program for independent clinics, has now surpassed 4,000 member practices nationwide.

Real practices. Real results. See what's possible — and join 4,000+ practices already growing and thriving with VetSuite.

From rising costs to higher pet parent expectations and intensifying competition from third-party retailers, independent practices are under more pressure than ever to deliver exceptional care. VetSuite helps veterinary teams tackle these challenges head-on by combining the connected capabilities of the Covetrus Platform with the collective strength of a network that brings together smarter tools, special savings and rebates, and personalized support to drive real, measurable results.

More than a number, this milestone represents a powerful community of veterinarians choosing to grow, compete, and thrive on their own terms. VetSuite has delivered nearly $150M in cumulative benefits since its launch, with members averaging $30K in annual savings through program rebates, preferred supplier deals, price list discounts, and additional support. In 2026, VetSuite practices generated 27% more online pharmacy revenue per DVM compared to non-participating independent clinics, and to date, members have realized over $60M in rebates alone, helping them strengthen their businesses while remaining focused on the people and pets they serve.

"Reaching 4,000 members is a reflection of what's possible when independent veterinary practices are supported to succeed," said Ben Wolin, President and CEO, Covetrus. "We built VetSuite so that veterinarians and their teams can spend less time on the operational side and more time doing what they love — caring for animals. This milestone proves that practices are looking for better, more connected solutions, and that when they find them, both financial and clinical outcomes improve."

As the network continues to expand, so does its impact: deepening relationships across the animal health industry and shaping the future of care for patients and clinics alike. To learn more about VetSuite and how the program helps independent veterinary practices, visit covetrus.com/vetsuite.

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global, tech-enabled practice improvement company committed to driving better financial and clinical outcomes for veterinarians. From pre-visit to post-appointment, its connected solutions help practices operate more efficiently and profitably across every stage of the patient journey — so veterinary teams can focus on delivering exceptional care for the people and pets that count on them.

SOURCE Covetrus