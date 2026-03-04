CoVet's In-House Medical Team Shares AI Predictions for Veterinary Practices in 2026

Clinical leaders share how veterinary professionals can make the most of AI in the year ahead and beyond

TORONTO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CoVet , the AI CoPilot built by veterinary professionals who understand the realities of life in the clinic, today released predictions from its In-House Medical Team outlining how artificial intelligence will continue to shape veterinary practice in the year ahead. Drawing on expertise across emergency, specialty, large animal and general practice, the practicing veterinarians point to AI's growing role in reducing administrative burden, supporting specialty workflows, and strengthening communication, while keeping veterinarians firmly in control of clinical decision-making.

"Veterinary professionals aren't looking for futuristic promises - they want tools that make today's work more manageable," said Dr. Mike Mossop, DVM, Co-founder and Chief Veterinary Officer at CoVet. "Across specialties, we're seeing AI mature into something genuinely useful: reducing charting fatigue, improving continuity of care, and helping teams communicate more clearly with each other and with clients."

CoVet's 8-person medical department has been steadily built since the launch of the company, guiding the company's product, content, and user experience through the lens of real-world veterinary care. As AI becomes more integrated into clinics, CoVet's In-House Medical team is predicting how it will continue to support vets in the coming year, including:

Dr. Kate Surguine, BVMS MRCVS, predicts AI will help veterinarians see themselves more clearly. As AI becomes part of everyday clinical workflows, it will surface insights into how clinicians communicate and make decisions. Used thoughtfully, AI becomes a mirror for the profession, helping improve patient care, strengthen client relationships, and build a more sustainable future for veterinary medicine. Stronger Vet–Client Communication: Dr. Sarah Smith, DVM, predicts that AI will play an increasingly important role in strengthening communication between veterinarians and clients. This will give clients a clearer understanding and better follow-through for their patients, while allowing veterinarians to focus more fully on the human–animal bond and the care of their patients.

Dr. Sarah Smith, DVM, predicts that AI will play an increasingly important role in strengthening communication between veterinarians and clients. This will give clients a clearer understanding and better follow-through for their patients, while allowing veterinarians to focus more fully on the human–animal bond and the care of their patients. Support in Emotionally Demanding Moments : Dr. Tara McCarthy, DVM, predicts that AI will increasingly support veterinarians through the emotional realities of practice, from difficult conversations to moments of celebration, helping teams prepare language and document clearly during challenging conversations, allowing them to be more present in their work.

Dr. Tara McCarthy, DVM, predicts that AI will increasingly support veterinarians through the emotional realities of practice, from difficult conversations to moments of celebration, helping teams prepare language and document clearly during challenging conversations, allowing them to be more present in their work. Incremental, Compounding Progress: Dr. Mike Mossop, DVM, predicts AI will deliver its biggest impact through compounding incremental progress. Smarter models, tighter integrations, and more automation will make AI tools, such as CoVet, feel less like additional software and more like a quiet, personalized assistant running in the background of a veterinarian's day.

Dr. Mike Mossop, DVM, predicts AI will deliver its biggest impact through compounding incremental progress. Smarter models, tighter integrations, and more automation will make AI tools, such as CoVet, feel less like additional software and more like a quiet, personalized assistant running in the background of a veterinarian's day. Time and Confidence for Equine Practice: Dr. Adele Wiliams-Xavier, BVSc MRCVS DipECEIM PhD, predicts AI will give equine veterinarians their time and their confidence back by turning yard-side consults into clear, timely records with documentation support in the moment, while broader practice-level dashboards reveal patterns behind clinical presentations and client sentiment so practices can lead proactively.

"These predictions are based on what veterinarians are already experiencing in clinics today and where we know thoughtful AI can responsibly make the biggest difference next," added Yannick Bloem, co-founder, CEO and CTO.

CoVet saw 550% growth in user volume across 6 continents and 20 languages in 2025. The platform, backed by a front-line team of over 35 veterinary professionals who have experience working in the clinic, combines AI-powered automation with human support to streamline documentation, standardize workflows, and strengthen team communication. In recognition of its innovation in veterinary care, CoVet was named one of the 2026 Purina Pet Care Innovation Prize winners, an award that highlights next-generation pet care solutions and includes mentorship and funding from global pet care leader Purina. For more information, visit https://www.co.vet/ .

