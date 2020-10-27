COVID-19 Antigen Diagnostic Tests Competitive Landscape with Key Companies

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Antigen Diagnostic Test Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests was valued at $16B in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR (2020-2025) of 6.5%. The market is segmented into molecular tests, antigen tests, and antibody tests.

Molecular diagnostic tests to diagnose COVID-19 were available in the USA a few months after the outbreak in China. On February 4, 2020, the US FDA issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) enabling the CDC 2019-nCoV Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel. Since then authorized molecular laboratories, molecular diagnostic companies, and in-vitro diagnostic companies have developed several COVID-19 diagnostic tests. The U.S. FDA has authorized more than 262 coronavirus diagnostic tests under EUAs, which include 205 molecular tests, 51 antibody tests, and 6 antigen tests.

This report provides timely coverage and an assessment of the market opportunities for COVID-19 diagnostic tests. The initial demand for antibody tests has subsided due to a shift in the guidance from health authorities to focus on asymptomatic and symptomatic current infection cases. The WHO announced it will provide 120 million rapid COVID-19 tests to low-and middle-income countries. Abbott and Roche have scaled their production of rapid antigen tests and are expected to produce more than 50 million tests per month of BinaxNOWT COVID-19 Ag Card and STANDARD Q SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test respectively. Additionally, Point of Care (POC) antigen tests VeritorT Plus System from BD, LumiraDx Sars-CoV-2 Ag from LumiraDx, and Sofia SARS Antigen Test were issued FDA EUA and will augment the rapid testing capabilities at hospitals and near-patient CLIA waived settings.

Combination tests that detect common flu A, B, and COVID-19 are in demand ahead of the flu season. SARS-CoV-2 and influenza A/B test from Roche and Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and B, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) from Cepheid (Danaher Company) has been issued FDA EUA.

This report provides data and insight for healthtech executives seeking:

Informed decisions for new product development

Evaluation of technology transfer opportunities

Manufacturing and distribution opportunities

Thorough evaluation of the progress of vaccine clinical trials

Competitive landscape assessment

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

3 COVID-19 Antigen Diagnostic Tests Segmentation

3.1 COVID-19 Antigen Diagnostic Tests List (Brief Commentary on Strengths & Weaknesses)

3.2 COVID-19 Antigen Diagnostic Tests by Sample Type

Nasopharyngeal (NP) Swab

Oropharyngeal (OP) Swab

Nasal Swab

Blood

Others

3.3 COVID-19 Antigen Diagnostic Tests by Method

Molecular (PCR) Testing

Antigen-based Testing

Others

3.4 COVID-19 Antigen Diagnostic Tests by Mode of Operation

Point of Care (POC)

Laboratory

4. COVID-19 Antigen Tests Clinical Trials

4.1 by Status

4.2 by Location

4.3 by Sponsor

5. Regulatory Approval

5.1 FDA Approved COVID19 Antigen Tests

5.2 CE Approved COVID19 Antigen Tests

6 COVID-19 Antigen Diagnostic Tests Competitive Landscape (Key Companies)



Companies Mentioned



Abbott

Abbott Diagnostics Scarborough, Inc.

Access Bio, Inc

AmonMed Biotechnology Co., Ltd

AMS UK Ltd.

Apollo Biomedical LLC

ArcDia International Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Beijing Abace Biology Co. Ltd

Beijing Diagreat Biotechnologies Co., Ltd

Beijing Kewei Clinical Diagnostic Reagent Inc.

Beijing Savant Biotechnology Co., Ltd

BIOHIT HealthCare ( Hefei ) Co., Ltd

) Co., Ltd Bionote Inc.

Boditech Inc.

Cepheid

CerTest Biotec S.L.

Coris BioConcept

DiaSorin

Edinburgh Genetics Limited

GenBody, Inc.

Green Cross Medical Science Corp.

Hangzhou Deangel Biological Engineering Co., Ltd

Hangzhou Genesis Biodetection & Biocontrol Co., Ltd

Hologic

Humasis

Jiangsu Bioperfectus Technologies Co. Ltd

JOYSBIO ( Tianjin ) Biotechnology Co., Ltd

) Biotechnology Co., Ltd Liming Bio-Products Co., Ltd

LumiQuick Diagnostics Inc.

LumiraDx UK Ltd.

Medisys International SA

nal von minden GmbH

PCL Inc.

Precision Biosensor, Inc.

Qiagen

Quidel Corporation

RapiGEN Inc.

Roche

SD BIOSENSOR, Inc.

Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co., Ltd

ThermoFisher

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lsxr83

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

