COVID-19 Challenges Drive the Need for Resilient Supply Chains and Digital Healthcare in the Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, Shaping the Post-Pandemic Landscape

Research and Markets

06 Nov, 2023, 14:00 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market: Analysis By Drug Generation, By Distribution Channel, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Anti-Epileptic Drugs (AEDs) market, valued at $9.39 billion in 2022, is poised to expand to $11.47 billion by 2028, with a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.39% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. This growth is attributed to the increasing effectiveness of AEDs in controlling seizures, accompanied by fewer side effects, resulting in improved patient compliance.

Enhanced Treatment Landscape

Anti-Epileptic Drugs (AEDs) have evolved significantly in recent years, becoming central in addressing various epilepsy-related syndromes and offering tailored care for patients. Beyond treating epileptic episodes, AEDs now play a pivotal role in personalized neurological treatment, contributing to the modern therapeutic approach. This transformation not only benefits patients but also fuels substantial growth in the healthcare industry, solidifying AEDs' importance.

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • By Drug Generation: The global AEDs market is segmented into First Generation, Second Generation, and Third Generation. In 2022, Second Generation AEDs dominate the market due to their higher efficacy and reduced side effects compared to First Generation AEDs. Third Generation AEDs are expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by advanced pharmacological profiles, minimized adverse effects, and medical professionals' preference for newer treatments.
  • By Distribution Channel: The market is divided into three segments: drug stores & retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online providers. In 2022, drug stores & retail pharmacies hold the largest share, offering accessibility, immediate availability, and direct consultations with pharmacists. Online providers are expected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2023 to 2028, driven by convenience, digital healthcare advancements, and the ability to reach a wide geographic audience efficiently.
  • By Region: The global AEDs market is divided into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America leads the market, driven by its robust healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, and innovative therapies. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, particularly in India and China, due to rising epilepsy cases, healthcare developments, and pharmaceutical sector advancements.

Global Anti-Epileptic Drugs (AEDs) Market Dynamics

  • Growth Drivers: The global Anti-Epileptic Drugs (AEDs) market's growth is fueled by the increasing prevalence of epilepsy and other Central Nervous System (CNS) diseases, enhanced awareness, and advanced therapeutic options. Factors such as the growing geriatric population, government initiatives, advancements in early diagnosis techniques, global expansion of pharmaceutical companies, and innovation in AED development contribute to market expansion.
  • Challenges: Patent expirations of key AEDs pose a challenge to the market's growth, requiring companies to innovate while addressing economic constraints. Other challenges include accessibility issues and associated adverse effects.
  • Market Trends: Emerging markets play a crucial role in AEDs market growth, investing in healthcare and offering growth potential and innovation. Trends such as advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), increased research & development, integration of nasal sprays, drug delivery systems, genomic sequencing, and personalized medicine are expected to shape the market's future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:

The global anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs) market encountered significant challenges in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Key pharmaceutical regions, such as China and India, experienced supply chain disruptions leading to anti-epileptic drug shortages. These were further exacerbated by an unexpected surge in demand. The pandemic's focus also delayed routine epilepsy diagnoses and treatments.

Concurrently, heightened pandemic-induced mental health issues interplayed with epilepsy care, emphasizing their intertwined relationship. Economic downturns highlighted concerns over drug affordability, especially where healthcare isn't universally available.

Post-pandemic, the anti-epileptic drugs market landscape underscores the need for enhanced supply chain resilience and integrated digital healthcare. As the global community pivots to a new normal, opportunities emerge to reshape epilepsy care, prioritizing technological innovations, mental well-being, and fortified healthcare systems.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments:

The global Anti-Epileptic Drugs (AEDs) market is a fragmented space shaped by innovation and evolution. Multiple AED generations offer diverse treatments, exemplified by the shift from side-effect-prone first-generation drugs to third-generation ones with novel mechanisms of action. This diversity, with combined treatment approaches and unique drug effects, accentuates market fragmentation.

Further, key players in the Anti-Epileptic Drugs (AEDs) market are:

  • Pfizer Inc.
  • UCB Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc
  • Sanofi S.A.
  • Eisai Co. Ltd.
  • Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
  • Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (Sunovion Pharmaceuticals)
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • TEVA Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
  • Viatris Inc. (Mylan)
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Product-wise, Pfizer showcases a plethora of Anti-Epileptic Drugs, ensuring varied potency, sustainability, and therapeutic potential, including the innovative compound Lyrica for neuropathic pain. Novartis, in its repertoire, boasts a blend of broad-spectrum and targeted AEDs, with the likes of Tegretol and Trileptal. Strategic collaborations, like UCB's partnership with Microsoft for seizure prediction wearables, and M&As, like UCB's acquisition of Zogenix, influence the market landscape. New offerings, like Sun Pharmaceutical's Brivaracetam and Marinus Pharmaceuticals' ZTALMY, continue reshaping the market dominated by major brands.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19

6. Market Dynamics
6.1 Growth Driver
6.1.1 Growth in Central Nervous System (CNS) Diseases
6.1.2 Growing Geriatric Population
6.1.3 Increasing Prevalence of Epilepsy
6.1.4 Government Initiatives and Funding
6.1.5 Enhanced Awareness and Advancements in Early Diagnosis Techniques
6.1.6 Global Expansion Of Pharmaceutical Companies
6.1.7 Involvement of Public-Private Partnerships
6.1.8 Advancement in Antiepileptic Drugs Development
6.2 Challenges
6.2.1 Patent Expirations
6.2.2 Lack of Accessibility and Associated Adverse Effects
6.3 Market Trends
6.3.1 Advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)
6.3.2 Increasing Research & Development
6.3.3 Emerging Markets
6.3.4 Integration of Nasal Sprays as Rescue Therapy
6.3.5 Development of Drug Delivery Systems
6.3.6 Integration of Genomic Sequencing and Personalized Medicine

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

