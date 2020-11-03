COVID-19 doesn't mean you can't lodge in STYLE with Chicago Corporate Housing Rentals.

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeStand Home Solutions- a corporate housing company, has transformed its portfolio of homes, to compliment what families and professional travelers are demanding in today's Covid conscience world. "Folks over at FHS… always responsive and understand our needs," says Daniel Heard of Assured Relocation.

Companies, businesses, and organizations are well familiar with the painful search for temporary, furnished, spacious accommodations for its traveling executives, and employees.

Now, add Covid-19 to the equation, and professionals and families alike, are finding it difficult to find the ideal solution that promotes safety, cleanliness, and a home like atmosphere to satisfy lodging demand.

FreeStand Home Solutions, a local Chicago-land based company is busy at work to fill these needs!

The result?

"The rent is beyond reasonable and well-priced considering the beautiful property and everything included being high quality and modern," says Brayden Pachal, defensemen with VEGAS Golden Knights.

"Quick, Caring and Compassionate…. Absolutely the best to work with," says Tracy Klonowski of ALE Solutions, based in St. Charles IL.

Cathy Channell with CRS Temporary Housing comments, "…I have worked with several property management companies, corporate companies and owners throughout the years. Bob made the process (and my job) so easy. … he was very accommodating to the family I was working with. The home was in wonderful condition."

FHS not only focuses on the basics of corporate housing - service, support, and flexibility, they go above and beyond to add a level of entertainment unseen in temp housing – Arcades, flight and racing simulators, movie theaters, pool tables, and more!

One example of how FHS responds to the needs and requests of their clients, is seen in their recent investment in overhauling their website, and giving the public more information regarding the corporate housing industry. This was due to feedback from multiple guests asking for more transparency with the Corporate Housing space.

Due to this feedback, FHS decided to partner with Tommy Seilheimer, Founder of SEOLEVELUP, LLC.

"…FreeStand Home Solutions reached out to us in regards to a new website design and implementing SEO and marketing efforts for their brand. They have truly created something special when it comes to providing the BEST corporate housing rentals….From the beginning it was our mission to deliver a state-of-the-art website their end users would love!," says Tommy of SEOLEVELUP.

To learn more about FHS, view their redesigned web-site.

About FreeStand Home Solutions, LLC

FreeStand Home Solutions is a corporate housing company based in Naperville, Illinois. With a focus on business clientele, the company seeks to change the way corporate housing and short-term furnished rentals is currently made available in today's market. Their housing service and management system allows business clientele to enjoy above average ambience, quality, and amenities in single-family homes. The company takes pride in going against the grain, choosing not to settle for industry standards and average accommodations.

Bob Wilson

FreeStand Home Solutions, LLC

815-260-9973

[email protected]

