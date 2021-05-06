COVID-19 Impact on AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market 2021-2025 | 1.37% YOY Growth in 2021 | Technavio
May 06, 2021, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The AC electric motor sales in the oil and gas market is expected to grow by USD 2.40 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
Download Our Free Sample Report to Know More
The increase in oil and gas demand is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, fluctuations in global crude oil prices might hamper the market growth.
AC Electric Motor Sales In Oil And Gas Market: Type Landscape
Based on the segmentation by type, the market saw maximum growth in the induction motor segment. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increased use of induction motors in applications such as oil and gas exploration tools, tractor tools, rotary steering systems, formation testing tools, actuators, completion tools, hydraulic pumps, and others. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
AC Electric Motor Sales In Oil And Gas Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 33% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the market in APAC is driven by the increase in E&P activities of unconventional reserves and the rising demand for energy. China is the key market for AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market in APAC.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View Our Sample Report Before Purchasing
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Synchronous Electric Motors Market - Global synchronous electric motors market is segmented by product (DC excited synchronous electric motors and non-excited synchronous electric motors), end-user (oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, metals and mining, power generation, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Servo Motors and Drives Market - Global servo motors and drives market is segmented by product (DC servo motors and drives and AC servo motors and drives) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Companies Covered:
- ABB Ltd.
- FLANDERS Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Nidec Corp.
- Regal Beloit Corp.
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corp.
- WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Induction motor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Synchronous motor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- FLANDERS Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Nidec Corp.
- Regal Beloit Corp.
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corp.
- WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/ac-electric-motor-sales-in-oil-and-gas-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article