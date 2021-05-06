COVID-19 Impact on AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market 2021-2025 | 1.37% YOY Growth in 2021 | Technavio

Download Our Free Sample Report to Know More

The increase in oil and gas demand is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, fluctuations in global crude oil prices might hamper the market growth.

AC Electric Motor Sales In Oil And Gas Market: Type Landscape

Based on the segmentation by type, the market saw maximum growth in the induction motor segment. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increased use of induction motors in applications such as oil and gas exploration tools, tractor tools, rotary steering systems, formation testing tools, actuators, completion tools, hydraulic pumps, and others. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

AC Electric Motor Sales In Oil And Gas Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 33% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the market in APAC is driven by the increase in E&P activities of unconventional reserves and the rising demand for energy. China is the key market for AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market in APAC.

Companies Covered:

ABB Ltd.

FLANDERS Inc.

Inc. General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Nidec Corp.

Regal Beloit Corp.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Siemens AG

Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corp.

WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.



What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Induction motor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Synchronous motor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

