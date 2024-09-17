COVID-19 Pandemic Influenced 33% of Healthcare Providers to Consider Locum Tenens Work

Survey finds about half cited higher compensation rates as motivating factor

PEABODY, Mass., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton Associates , a leading locum tenens staffing agency in the United States with nine offices nationwide, surveyed its network of healthcare providers and discovered one-third (33%) attributed their consideration of locum tenens assignments at least in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the physicians, physician assistants (PAs), nurse practitioners (NPs), dentists, and certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) surveyed, 9% said the COVID-19 pandemic was directly responsible for why they consider locum tenens assignments, while an additional 24% said the pandemic increased their willingness to consider locum work.

Over half of the providers who said the COVID-19 pandemic influenced their consideration of locum tenens (55%) cited "flexibility to work in different locations" as a main motivator for their decision. Other reasons for an increased willingness to consider locum tenens assignments included:

Higher compensation rates during the pandemic — 49%

Increased demand for healthcare professionals — 48%

Ability to choose assignments and control schedule — 46%

In addition, the vast majority of all healthcare providers surveyed with an opinion (68%) said they plan on taking locum tenens assignments in the future.

A total of 270 respondents said they were not taking locum tenens assignments before the COVID-19 pandemic. Of these providers, 34% said the pandemic is directly responsible for why they considered locum work, or it increased their willingness to consider locum tenens assignments. A total of 64% of respondents who were not taking locum tenens assignments before the pandemic and had an opinion said they plan on taking locum assignments in the future.

The survey, which was conducted on SurveyMonkey from July 28 to August 5, 2024, received responses from 390 physicians, PAs, NPs, dentists, and CRNAs in Barton Associates' network. This included providers who currently work in permanent positions, locum tenens positions, per-diem providers, and those who are retired and unemployed. Read more about the survey and its methodology on Barton Associates' website.

