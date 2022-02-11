COVID-19 Point of Care (POC) Tests Pipeline Landscape Market Report 2021: Product Description, Licensing and Collaboration Details and Developmental Activities

Feb 11, 2022, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Point of Care (POC) Tests - Medical Devices Pipeline Product Landscape, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides comprehensive information about the COVID 19 point of care (POC) Tests pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
COVID 19 Point of Care (POC) Tests are used to detect the presence or activity of COVID-19 antigen. This segment includes rapid tests and point of care tests for COVID-19.
Scope
- Extensive coverage of the COVID 19 point of care (POC) Tests under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of COVID 19 point of care (POC) Tests and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment / industry
Reasons to Buy
- Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of COVID 19 point of care (POC) Tests under development
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline
- In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Key Topics Covered:
1 Tables & Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 COVID 19 point of care (POC) Tests Overview
3 Products under Development
3.1 COVID 19 point of care (POC) Tests - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 COVID 19 point of care (POC) Tests - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.3 COVID 19 point of care (POC) Tests - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.4 COVID 19 point of care (POC) Tests - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.5 COVID 19 point of care (POC) Tests - Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 COVID 19 point of care (POC) Tests - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 COVID 19 point of care (POC) Tests Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 COVID 19 point of care (POC) Tests - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 COVID 19 point of care (POC) Tests Companies and Product Overview
6 Recent Developments
7 Appendix
Companies Mentioned: Partial List
- 20/20 GeneSystems Inc
- 3a-Diagnostics GmbH
- 3M Co
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbott Rapid Diagnostics GmbH
- Abingdon Health PLC
- Abnova Corp
- ADNucleis SAS
- Aegea Biotechnologies Inc
- AegirBio AB
- Agency for Science, Technology and Research
- Ahram Biosystems Inc
- AI Biosciences, Inc.
- AIVD Biotech Inc
- Alfa Scientific Designs Inc
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences
- Alveo Technologies
- American Biosources Inc
- Amoy Diagnostics Co Ltd
- ams AG
- Artron Laboratories Inc
- Aspen Laboratories Pvt Ltd
- Astam Diagnostics Pvt Ltd
- Atomo Diagnostics Ltd
- Aureum Diagnostics Ltd
- AutoGen Inc
- Avacta Group Plc
- Avalon GloboCare Corp
- AvantGen Inc
- Avecon Healthcare Pvt Ltd
- Beijing Beier Bioengineering Co Ltd
- Beijing Decombio Biotechnology Co Ltd
- Beijing Hotgen Biotech Co Ltd
- Beijing Kewei Clinical Diagnostic Reagent Inc
- Beijing Savant Biotechnology Co Ltd
- Ben-Gurion University of the Negev
- Beroni Group Ltd
- BG Research Ltd
- Bio in Food
- Bio Poa Co Ltd
- Biocan Diagnostics Inc.
- Biocartis Group NV
- BioDirection Inc
- Biogenes Technologies Sdn Bhd
- Biolab Sciences
- Bioline Diagnostics LLP
- Biospeedia SAS
- Biosynex SA
- BioSyntagma LLC
- BIOTECON Diagnostics GmbH
- Bluejay Diagnostics Inc
- Boditech Med Inc
- Bodysphere Inc
- Boston Biopharma Inc
- Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology
- Caspr Biotech
- Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology
- Coyote Bioscience USA Inc
- Credo Diagnostics Biomedical Pte Ltd
- CrossLife Technologies Inc
- CTH Controls Inc
- CTK Biotech Inc
- Darwin Biosciences Inc
- Defence Research and Development Organisation
- Dynamed Equipments
- Dynamiker Biotechnology (Tianjin) Co Ltd
- E25Bio Inc
- Edge Pharma Pvt Ltd
- Eindhoven University of Technology
- Ellume Ltd
- Fyr Diagnostics LLC
- GaDia SA
- Gauss Surgical Inc
- GBS Inc
- Gemina Laboratories Ltd
- General Biologicals Corp
- Genes2Me Pvt Ltd
- GeneWorks Pty Ltd
- Genrui Biotech Inc
- Genscript Biotech Corp
- GNA Biosolutions GmbH
- Gnome Diagnostics LLC
- Godx Inc
- Goldsite Diagnostics Inc
- Gonoshasthaya Kendra
- Grapheal SAS
- Hangzhou Clongene Biotech Co Ltd
- Hangzhou Laihe Biotech Co Ltd
- Hansjorg Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering
- Happiness Biotech Group Ltd
- Healgen Scientific LLC
- Heat Biologics Inc
- Hecin Scientific Inc
- Heidelberg University Hospital
- Identifysensors LLC
- iFirst Medical Technologies LLC
- Illucidx Inc
- ImmPORT Therapeutics Inc
- InBios International Inc
- Indian Institute of Chemical Biology
- Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
- Intelligent Fingerprinting Ltd
- Invest it GmbH
- Inzek International Trading BV
- IV Diagnostics Inc
- IVDbio Inc
- J.Mitra & Co Pvt Ltd
- JettaLabs LLP
- Jiangsu Bioperfectus Technologies Co Ltd
- Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co Ltd
- Lexagene Holdings Inc
- Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd
- LifeAssay Diagnostics (Pty) Ltd
- LightDeck Diagnostics Inc
- Llusern Scientific Ltd
- LogicInk Corp
- Lucira Health Inc
- Luminostics Inc
- Medusa 19 Ltd
- MeMed Diagnostics LTD
- Menon Biosensors Inc
- Merlin Biomedical (Xiamen) Co Ltd
- Mesa Biotech Inc
- MetaDesign Solutions Pvt Ltd
- Monash University
- MPOD Inc
- MS Karwa Enterprises Pvt Ltd
- Nanjing BioPoint Diagnostics Technology Co Ltd
- Nanjing Norman Biological Technology Co Ltd
- Nankai University
- Nano DiagnosiX
- Nano Discovery Inc.
- NanoLogix Inc
- Nanomix Inc
- Nantong Egens Biotechnology Co Ltd
- Nantong University
- Nanyang Technological University
- National Health Research Institutes
- National Institute of Infectious Diseases
- National Tsing Hua University
- Nodexus Inc
- North American Diagnostics LLC
- Northeastern University
- OraSure Technologies Inc
- OU Medicine Inc
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd
- Oxsed Ltd
- Oy Medix Biochemica Ab
- Patanjali Pharma Pvt Ltd
- PerkinElmer Inc
- Pharmact AG
- PharmaTech Solutions Inc
- PineTrees
- Pinpoint Science Inc
- POCT Services Pvt Ltd
- PreDxion Bio Inc
- Proxim Diagnostics Corp
- Purdue University
- Qiagen NV
- Qingdao Hightop Biotech Co Ltd
- Qorvo Biotechnologies LLC
- Reliance Life Sciences Pvt Ltd
- Renegade.bio
- Response Biomedical Corp
- Rice University
- RNA Disease Diagnostics Inc
- Roche Diagnostics International Ltd
- SD Biosensor Inc
- Selfdiagnostics OU
- Seloi Healthcare Pvt Ltd
- Sense Biodetection Ltd
- Senseutics Ltd
- SensingSelf Pte Ltd
- Sinocare Inc
- SiPhox Inc
- Sona Nanotech Inc
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc
- Spartan Bioscience Inc
- SQI Diagnostics Inc
- Statens Serum Institut
- Steadman Philippon Research Institute
- Techcyte Inc
- Technion Israel Institute of Technology
- Teikyo University
- TGV-Dx Inc
- The Doc LLC
- Therma Bright Inc
- Todos Medical
- Trinity Biotech Plc
- University of Delhi
- University of Florida
- University of Helsinki
- University of Hong Kong
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- University of Ottawa
- Vivera Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Voxtur Bio Ltd
- VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd
- W.H.P.M., Inc.
- Washington University School of Medicine
- Weavr Health
- Wuhan EasyDiagnosis Biomedicine Co Ltd
- Wuhan UNscience Biotechnology Co Ltd
- XCR Diagnostics Inc
- Xiamen Biotime Biotechnology Co Ltd
- Xiamen Boson Biotech Co Ltd
- Xiamen Hopegen Medical Technology Co Ltd
- Zandcell AB
- Zenum Technologies Inc
- ZEUS Scientific Inc
- Zhengzhou Fortune Bioscience Co Ltd
- Zhuhai Lituo Biotechnology Co Ltd
- ZiP Diagnostics Pty Ltd
- Zugotech Labs Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j2dc6d
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article