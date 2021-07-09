COVID-19 Treatment Clinical Landscape Research Report 2021: Pandemic Perspectives - US FDA Wastes No Time In COVID-19 Emergency Use Authorization Reviews

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disease Analysis: COVID-19 Treatment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The commercial outlook for COVID-19 therapeutics is expected to decline progressively throughout 2021 due to the phased implementation of global vaccination programs, which should substantially reduce both outpatient and hospital COVID-19 cases.

Indeed, several vaccines being developed by Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Novavax, and Johnson & Johnson have shown 66-95% effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 illness, and are also highly effective against COVID-19 hospitalization, though the potential emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 variants which may impair the effectiveness of vaccines against mild/moderate infections could partially revitalize the prospects for therapeutics aimed at the outpatient setting.

Veklury (remdesivir) is the first and only approved antiviral for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the US, and has been rapidly adopted as the global standard of care for moderate and severe patients since its initial US Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in May 2020 (full approval occurred in October 2020).

Veklury's rapid commercial success ($2.8bn in sales in 2020) has been driven by positive results from the US National Institutes of Health (NIH)-sponsored ACTT-1 study, which showed the drug significantly reduced the duration of hospitalization compared to placebo in patients with moderate-severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

While negative results from the World Health Organization's (WHO's) SOLIDARITY trial in October 2020 contradicted these initial findings, suggesting that Veklury does not significantly reduce the duration of hospitalization or the risk of mortality in hospitalized patients, and resulting in the WHO recommending against its use, demand nevertheless increased in Q4.

Indeed, in January 2021, Gilead noted that 50-60% of hospitalized US patients were being treated with remdesivir versus ~30% in October 2020, likely due to a lack of alternative options, thus the publisher expects the brunt of the impact of the WHO's negative recommendation will only be felt once alternative agents become available for hospitalized patients.

Veklury faces myriad threats from pipeline candidates, including antivirals, immunomodulatory agents, monoclonal antibodies, and hyperimmune globulin therapies. Oral antivirals pose a particular threat, given that their similar mode of action means they are likely to produce comparable results in ongoing trials (or superior results if optimized for greater potency against the SARS-CoV-2 RNA polymerase), and their administration route would be more convenient than Veklury's IV formulation.

Favipiravir is the nearest-term threat, with emergency approvals in India and Russia, and ongoing studies in the outpatient, hospital, and prophylaxis settings, though disappointing results from a study in hospitalized patients in Kuwait suggest favipiravir's use will be limited to outpatients.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I antiviral asset is 12.9%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 68.5%. Antiviral assets, on average, take 8.4 years from Phase I to approval, slightly shorter than the average of 9.0 years for all infectious disease assets. However, in the case of COVID-19, development periods have been shortened substantially to as little as 6-9 months as repurposed agents have been rushed through clinical trials and granted rapid reviews by regulators.

Pivotal trial data for a huge range of repurposed drugs are expected in H1 2021, including from Olumiant's COV-BARRIER study evaluating the drug as a monotherapy against standard of care, and favipiravir's PRESECO study evaluating its ability to prevent progression to severe infection in outpatients with mild-moderate infections.

Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW

Latest key takeaways

DISEASE BACKGROUND

Definition

Transmission

Symptoms

Diagnosis

Patient segmentation

Risk factors

TREATMENT

Therapies with full or conditional approvals (eg Emergency Use Authorization)

Summary of US National Institutes of Health treatment guidelines

EPIDEMIOLOGY

High-risk population prevalence methodology

High-risk group prevalent populations

High-risk group prevalent cases

Infection fatality rate

Hospitalization

Hospitalized patient characteristics

MARKETED THERAPEUTIC AGENTS



PIPELINE THERAPEUTICS



KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

Pandemic Perspectives: US FDA Wastes No Time In COVID-19 Emergency Use Authorization Reviews

Dostarlimab, Zynteglo & COVID-19 Combo Drugs In The Spotlight At EMA

COVID Therapeutics' Progress (Or Lack Thereof) May Be Political Vulnerability For US FDA

COVID Antibody Products May Get To Use Viral Load As Surrogate For Mutant-Targeted Versions

Coronavirus Notebook: UK To Speed Up Trials Of New Drugs, Expands Use Of Tocilizumab

Veklury Gets EMA All-Clear Over Kidney Problems, But Faces New Safety Review For Bradycardia

US FDA Authorizes Lilly's COVID-19 mAB Combo For Lower Doses Than Tested In Phase III

PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

Merck & Co. Will Manufacture J&J Vaccine, Other COVID-19 Medicines Under BARDA Deal

Start-Up Scanwell Adds Another Collaboration, Targets Home COVID-19 Testing With BD

Genexine, KGBio Ink $1.1bn License Pact

License Pact Sensyne Partners With Excalibur To Improve Usability Of COVID-19 Tests

US Supply Of OTC COVID-19 Tests Gets Boost Through $231.8M Contract For Australian Firm

Contract For Australian Firm Lilly, Vir/GSK Team Up On COVID-19 Antibody Combination Regimen

Thermo Fisher Scientific To Acquire Mesa Biotech

AzurRx Licenses First Wave Bio's Niclosamide Formulations

CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

Recent events

VEKLURY



FAVIPIRAVIR



OTHER ANTIVIRALS

Other antiviral therapies to watch (no clinical data available)

IMMUNOMODULATORS



DEXAMETHASONE



ACTEMRA



OLUMIANT

SNG001

LENZILUMAB



OTILIMAB



MK-7110



ZYESAMI



CERC-002



TRADIPITANT



LERONLIMAB



OTHER IMMUNOMODULATORY AGENTS

Other immunomodulatory therapies to watch (limited or no clinical data available)

PROXALUTAMIDE



MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES

Other antibody therapies to watch (no clinical data available)

HYPERIMMUNE GLOBULINS



MARKET DYNAMICS



FUTURE TRENDS



RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

Actemra for COVID-19 Treatment ( March 10, 2021 )

) ABX464 for COVID-19 Treatment ( March 5, 2021 )

) VIR-7831 for COVID-19 Treatment ( March 3, 2021 )

) CERC-002 for COVID-19 Treatment ( March 2, 2021 )

) Otilimab for COVID-19 Treatment ( February 25, 2021 )

) IMU-838 for COVID-19 Treatment ( February 17, 2021 )

) Aviptadil for COVID-19 Treatment ( February 10, 2021 )

) Multiple Drugs for COVID-19 Treatment ( January 26, 2021 )

) Ultomiris for COVID-19 Treatment ( January 13, 2021 )

) CERC-002 for COVID-19 Treatment ( January 5, 2021 )

KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



UNMET NEEDS

Additional therapies capable of reducing time to recovery and/or mortality in hospitalized patients

Convenient therapies capable of preventing progression to severe disease in outpatients

BIBLIOGRAPHY



APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e01vkx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

