COVID-19's Impact on the Industrial Valves Industry 2020 and Projections for 2021-2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Valves Market, by Valve Type (Globe Valve, Ball Valve, Butterfly Valve, RSV Gate Valve & Others), by Material Type (Steel, Alloy Based, Cast Iron & Others), by Application, by Product, by Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial Valves Market stood at around $66 billion in 2019, and is forecast to surpass $84 billion by 2025, on account of extensive use of industrial valves in oil & gas and power industries.

Other factors expected to boost the demand for industrial valves in the coming years include rising number of government initiatives towards wastewater treatment and providing clean water to the citizens, increasing number of commercial construction projects and replacement of aging water pipelines. Moreover, growing focus on the development of high-performance smart valves is anticipated to drive the Global Industrial Valves Market through 2025.



Technological advancements in the production of crude oil and natural gas from new offshore and onshore fields are being witnessed across the globe. Due to such advancements in the global oil & gas sector and rising investments in the construction of pipelines, the demand for industrial valves from the oil & gas sector is expected to grow until 2025.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To define, classify and forecast the Global Industrial Valves Market on the basis of valve type, material type, product, application and regional distribution.

To analyze and forecast the Global Industrial Valves Market size.

To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value and volume, and on the basis of region by segmenting the Global Industrial Valves Market into five regions, namely, North America , Asia-Pacific , Europe , Middle East & Africa and South America .

, , , & and . To analyze and forecast the market size for the Global Industrial Valves Market with respect to key applications such as oil & gas, power generation, refinery, water, wastewater effluent, etc.

To identify trends, drivers and challenges in the Global Industrial Valves Market.

To strategically profile leading players operating in the Global Industrial Valves Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Industrial Valves Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Industrial Valves Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast (Value)

6.2.1. By Valve Type (Globe Valves, Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Wedge Gate Valves, Knife Gate Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Pinch Valves, Float Valves, Air Valves, Automatic Control Valves, Resilient Seal Gate Valves & Others)

6.2.2. By Material Type (Cast Iron, Steel, Cryogenic, Alloy Based, Others)

6.2.3. By Application (Oil & Gas, Refinery, Chemical, Water, Wastewater Effluent, Power Generation, Agriculture, Mining & Others)

6.2.4. By Product (Quarter-turn Valve, Multi-turn Valve, Others)

6.2.5 By Company (2019)

6.2.6. By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa)

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves Market Outlook



8. Europe Industrial Valves Market Outlook



9. North America Industrial Valves Market Outlook



10. MEA Industrial Valves Market Outlook



11. South America Industrial Valves Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Pricing Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Outlook

15.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

10.1.1. Emerson Electric Co.

10.1.2. Flowserve Corporation

10.1.3. Alfa Laval Corporate AB

10.1.4. Crane Co.

10.1.5. IMI plc

10.1.6. Cameron

10.1.7. Baker Hughes

10.1.8. MRC Global Inc.

10.1.9. Metso Corporation

10.1.10. The Weir Group PLC



16. Strategic Recommendations



