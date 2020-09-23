COVID-Related Brain Injuries Create New Need for Brain Rehabilitation Services

"COVID and its aftermath have created a new need for the work that we have been doing for 40 years at the Centre for Neuro Skills (CNS)," commented Dr. Mark Ashley, CNS' founder and chief executive officer. "As one of the country's leading brain injury rehabilitation centers, we have therapies to address memory loss, agitation and attention deficits associated with the infection. These therapies are the core components of care at our facilities."

CNS, a premier provider of treatment for traumatic and acquired brain injury in California and Texas, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with tributes, social media and two new video series. The first, "Patient Stories of Independence," showcases patients who have demonstrated that significant rehabilitation is possible after acute care. CNS is also recognizing longtime staff in the second new video series, "40 Years of Hope, Healing and Heart."

CEO Dr. Mark Ashley founded CNS in August 1980 to help his brother Steve, who endured a brain injury at age 21 that left him helpless and dependent on others for care. Steve's journey inspired Dr. Ashley to create CNS. "What sets us apart from other rehabilitation facilities is that for 40 years our focus has been on brain injury and individualized treatment for each patient. CNS is designed to provide patient therapy every moment that they are with us, with the goal of maximizing independence and quality of life," said Dr. Ashley.

CNS has provided brain rehabilitation services that have successfully allowed patients to return to normal activities. CNS currently operates a total of seven facilities throughout California and Texas, but serves patients from all over the country. CNS currently serves the following markets: Los Angeles, Dallas / Fort Worth, Houston, San Francisco and Bakersfield, with plans to open in Austin, TX in early 2021.

NBC's "This is Us" star and stroke survivor Timothy Omundson, a CNS patient, commented, "Working with the Centre for Neuro Skills has enabled me to reclaim essential parts of my life and go back to acting. I want to thank the incredible staff for challenging me daily, pushing me to strive for new goals and cheering my successes. They are a wave of positivity."

Patient-centered Approach to Treating Brain Injury

CNS, highly regarded for its expertise in stroke treatment and brain injury rehabilitation, utilizes state-of-the-art technology and advanced care systems, including:

ZeroG® Gait and Balance System, for improving balance

Dynavision™, utilized to address visual, cognitive and motor deficits

Independent Living Scale tracking system to monitor patient progress

Programs for vision, neurobehavior, cognitive retraining, speech, physical and occupational therapy provided by highly trained and certified clinical therapy staff

Individualized counseling as well as family counseling

CNS offers rehabilitation therapies through inpatient, outpatient, day treatment, residential rehabilitation, and telehealth technology

With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, strict protocols have been put in place to mitigate community spread among staff and patients

Brain Injury and Its Devastating and Costly Effects

Traumatic brain injury (TBI), caused by traumatic forces to the brain, is most commonly caused by car crashes, falls, sports injuries, explosive blasts, objects falling on the head and sharp objects penetrating the skull.

Acquired brain injury (ABI) is classified as a non-traumatic brain injury or disease such as stroke, encephalitis or other infectious diseases, anoxic/hypoxic injury (lack of oxygen to the brain), aneurysms, seizure disorders, surgical procedures and toxic exposure.

According to the Brain Injury Association of America, the annual national incidence of TBI is 2,617,000.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that more than 795,000 Americans suffer a stroke each year.

The CDC reports that acute care and rehabilitation of brain injury patients in the United States costs $9 billion to $10 billion per year. This does not include indirect costs to society and families.

About Centre for Neuro Skills

Centre for Neuro Skills is an experienced and respected world leader in providing intensive rehabilitation and medical programs for those recovering from all types of brain injury. CNS covers a full spectrum of advanced care from residential and assisted living to outpatient/day treatment. Founded by Dr. Mark Ashley in 1980, CNS has seven locations in California and Texas.

For more information about Center for Neuro Skills, visit: https://www.neuroskills.com/, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

For a video overview of CNS, visit: https://youtu.be/Jwqve9gWtEw

To learn more about Tim Omundson's and other patients' rehabilitation journeys, please visit: https://www.neuroskills.com/our-patients/patient-experiences/.

