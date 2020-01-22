Covr Financial Technologies Announces New Head of Sales

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Covr Financial Technologies announced that Jim Gothers has been appointed as Head National Sales for its financial institution business, supporting banks, brokerage firms, wealth management firms and RIA partner firms. Reporting to Jim will be Covr's insurance sales consultant team, advanced insurance division, policy analytics team, and key account directors.

Jim brings unquestioned innovation, insurance, financial planning and sales leadership experience to the role. He spent fourteen years with Merrill Lynch and Bank of America leading insurance distribution nationally. Jim led thirty specialists from the insurance, trust, long-term care, and annuity areas as National Sales Manager for Merrill's insurance group. Prior to joining Merrill Lynch, Jim was one of Hartford Life's leading account executives supporting brokerage firms, banks, independent broker dealers, and independent agents. He began his career with Cigna's life insurance group. Jim is a sought-after presenter and is passionate about engaging advisors and clients in making insurance part of their financial planning and wellness efforts.

"Jim brings an amazing breadth of skills to the role. He has a track record of driving innovation through strategic sales leadership," said Mike Kalen, CEO of Covr Financial Technologies. "We are excited to have Jim in this role as Covr continues to innovate and simplify insurance for financial advisors. Adding Jim's experience to Covr's leadership team will accelerate our growth."

Covr's three products offer a full suite of digital life insurance platforms, tools and planning services for financial institutions, including: Covr Advisor for financial advisors, Covr Consumer for banks, credit unions and other financial institutions offering insurance products directly to their customers, and Covr Insights for inforce policy management.

About Covr Financial Technologies Inc.

Covr partners with financial institutions to provide life insurance solutions to their customers in an efficient, easy way that streamlines the process of selling and buying policies. Covr offers a choice of trusted life insurance products from leading insurance carriers, advanced insurance planning solutions, an easy way to compare rates, and the ability to purchase policies within minutes. Through its white-label solutions, Covr helps financial institutions deliver a great experience under an existing brand their customers already trust. Covr currently serves over 24,000 financial advisors and 10 million customers across 30 financial institutions.

Covr's investors include seven leading venture capital firms: Nyca Partners, Commerce Ventures, Allianz Life Ventures, Connectivity Capital Partners, Contour Venture Partners, Connecticut Innovations and Fairview Capital. Covr's Advisory Board includes financial services leaders, including Chairman Brian Finn, former president of Credit Suisse First Boston; Sallie Krawcheck, CEO and co-founder of Ellevest as well as senior executive roles at Bank of America, Citigroup and Smith Barney; Hans Morris, managing partner, Nyca Partners, chairman of Lending Club, formerly president of Visa; Brady Dougan, former CEO of Credit Suisse; Gregg Fleming of Rockefeller Capital and Bob Kerzner, formerly CEO of LIMRA.

