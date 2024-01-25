Covr Financial Technologies Hosts Economic Growth Event

Covr Financial Technologies

25 Jan, 2024, 14:15 ET

Connecticut-Based Investment Group and State Officials Visits Hartford Location

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Covr Financial Technologies, a leader in insurance technology, hosted a gathering of investors and politicians in their new Hartford office. The event, attended by State Senator John Fonfara, State Representative Holly Cheeseman, and Advantage Capital investors, spotlighted Covr's growth of jobs and innovation in the state of Connecticut.

From left to right: Ryan Brennan, Managing Director at Advantage Capital; Holly Cheeseman, State Representative; Mike Kalen, Chief Executive Officer at Covr; John Fonfara, State Senator.
Covr's approach to reshaping the insurance landscape through cutting-edge technology took center stage. With a focus on simplifying the insurance purchase journey, Covr aims to enhance efficiency and accessibility. Leveraging data-driven insights, Covr's groundbreaking platform fosters positive change for consumers, financial advisors, and insurers alike. The company underscores the strategic importance of its presence in Connecticut, vowing to expand and contribute to regional economic development.

Mike Kalen, Chief Executive Officer at Covr, shared, "Hosting Connecticut's leaders allowed us to showcase Covr's approach to transforming the insurance space. Through streamlined processes and personalized solutions, Covr is dedicated to reshaping the industry, ensuring accessibility, and providing peace of mind for our customers.  We're helping many large scale wealth management firms, banks and consumer brands offer insurance to their clients in a simplified way, allowing customers to get the products they need in less time and with less hassle."

The event facilitated interactions with Covr's team, exploring avenues to advance technological innovation within the insurance sector.

State Senator John Fonfara expressed appreciation, stating, "We are thankful to Covr for welcoming us into their Hartford office. Meeting with the Covr team and witnessing their positive impact on Connecticut is truly inspiring."

Beyond a networking opportunity, the event forged valuable connections and partnerships poised to instigate positive change in both the insurance market and the state of Connecticut.

About Covr Financial Technologies:

Covr Financial Technologies stands at the forefront of insurance technology, dedicated to simplifying and elevating the insurance experience for consumers, financial advisors, and insurers. Headquartered in Hartford, CT, with offices in Boise, ID, and Houston, TX, Covr innovates the insurance industry through its platform, data-driven insights and superior choice of coverage options. For more information, visit www.covrtech.com or follow Covr on LinkedIn @CovrTech.

