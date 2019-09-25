Covr Financial Technologies Announces the Next Generation of its Technology-Enabled Life Insurance Platform

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Covr Financial Technologies announces an expansion of its market-leading, technology-enabled life insurance services for financial institutions to include enhanced sales support, advanced insurance advice for permanent life insurance, and a new series of digitally-enabled platform tools.

Covr's solutions for financial advisors now include expanded advanced insurance planning capabilities for permanent life insurance solutions and more complex needs, such as estate planning and charitable giving. Covr has added Doug Brisco, SVP of Estate and Business Insurance Planning, to its team to lead Covr's efforts to provide technology-enabled insurance planning for high-net-worth clients. With vast life insurance industry experience and a background in both finance and law, Doug brings a wealth of experience in advanced insurance strategies. This adds to Covr's centralized and digitally-enabled team of insurance consultants and policy analysts serving financial advisors.

Additionally, Covr has extended its suite of real-time life insurance quoting tools to include more permanent life insurance solutions and greater transparency into insurance carriers offering faster underwriting. Covr's client services have also expanded to include intelligent underwriting solutions for high-net-worth and difficult-to-place clients.

"Covr leads the market as the simplest way for financial advisors to sell life insurance. Our technology-enabled advice, sales support, and real-time tools continue to transform the way life insurance is bought and sold, ultimately making it possible for more people to obtain the proper coverage to protect their families," said Mike Kalen, CEO of Covr.

In addition to Covr's offerings for financial advisors, it also offers a white-label, direct-to-consumer digital life insurance platform for financial institutions and other industry verticals. Covr also provides analytical tools to manage and grow in-force life insurance books of business.

Covr partners with financial institutions to provide life insurance solutions to their customers in an efficient, easy way that streamlines the process of selling and buying policies. Covr offers a choice of trusted life insurance products from leading insurance carriers, advanced insurance planning solutions, an easy way to compare rates, and the ability to purchase policies within minutes. Through its white-label solutions, Covr helps financial institutions deliver a great experience under an existing brand their customers already trust. Covr currently serves 24,000 financial advisors and 10 million customers across 30 financial institutions.

Covr's investors include five leading venture capital firms: Nyca Partners, Commerce Ventures, Allianz Life Ventures, Connectivity Capital Partners and Contour Venture Partners. Covr's Advisory Board includes financial services industry leaders, including Chairman Brian Finn, former president of Credit Suisse First Boston; Sallie Krawcheck, CEO and co-founder of Ellevest as well as senior executive roles at Bank of America, Citigroup and Smith Barney; Hans Morris, managing partner, Nyca Partners, chairman of Lending Club, formerly president of Visa; and Brady Dougan, former CEO of Credit Suisse.

For more information, please visit www.covrtech.com and follow @covrtech

