Coway Advances Hygiene and Personalizes Comfort with the Launch of Bidetmega 200N

The Bidetmega 200N is Coway's affordable entry-level bidet that brings Coway's signature bidet experience to more homes, combining advanced cleaning technology with a streamlined, everyday design.

The Bidetmega 200N is Coway's newest smart bidet seat, designed to bring advanced hygiene features and everyday comfort to more homes through a streamlined, easy-to-use design.

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway, the leading wellness tech company, today announced the launch of the Bidetmega 200N, a smart bidet seat that makes Coway's premium Bidetmega line accessible to more households. Bidetmega 200N is designed to improve personal hygiene, comfort, and everyday ease in more homes through a streamlined, user-friendly design.

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As the most budget-friendly addition to Coway's bidet line, the Bidetmega 200N was purpose-built to close the gap between basic bidet offerings and higher-end models. The newest offering features Coway's i-wave cleaning technology, a multi-stage wash system that automatically adjusts water pressure, spray motion, and spray patterns to deliver a more effective and personalized clean. The system supports both a 3-stage wash cycle (soft start, main wash, rinse wash) lasting up to 120 seconds and a 1-stage wash mode for consistent, targeted cleansing. The Bidetmega 200N pairs these advanced cleaning features with a simplified, intuitive design, making it an ideal entry point for users looking to upgrade to a smart bidet without sacrificing performance.

Designed for a wide range of users, the Bidetmega 200N includes Rear and Front wash modes, along with a Turbo mode that increases water pressure for enhanced cleaning performance. Additional customization features include a Move function to adjust nozzle position for improved coverage and Air+ technology, which infuses the water stream with air bubbles to boost cleaning efficiency.

The Bidetmega 200N also features a hybrid heating system that delivers continuous warm water, eliminating the limitations of traditional tank-based systems while optimizing energy use. Users can select from a 5-level adjustable temperature range, from room temperature up to 100°F, for a more comfortable experience.

Key features include:

i-wave system automatically adjusts water pressure and spray motion to deliver a personalized 3-stage cleansing routine (soft start, main wash, rinse wash) for a gentle, irritation-free flow, unlike conventional bidets that often rely on a static, high-pressure stream

automatically adjusts water pressure and spray motion to deliver a personalized 3-stage cleansing routine (soft start, main wash, rinse wash) for a gentle, irritation-free flow, unlike conventional bidets that often rely on a static, high-pressure stream Air+ technology infuses the water stream with air bubbles to enhance cleaning efficiency

technology infuses the water stream with air bubbles to enhance cleaning efficiency Stainless steel nozzle self-cleans for improved hygiene and durability

for improved hygiene and durability Hybrid heating system provides continuous warm water

provides continuous warm water Built-in dryer delivers warm air with adjustable temperature settings

delivers warm air with adjustable temperature settings Heated seat provides consistent warmth for added comfort

provides consistent warmth for added comfort Eco-friendly mode reduces energy consumption when not in use

reduces energy consumption when not in use Nightlight for safe and easy nighttime use

In addition to its feature set, the Bidetmega 200N is designed with a slim, streamlined form factor that fits most elongated toilets, with a user-friendly installation process and a simple side control panel for intuitive, everyday use.

Coway has sold millions of top-rated air purifiers, earning a reputation for excellence through three decades of dedicated research, engineering, and cutting-edge tech developed at the Coway R&D Center in Korea. The brand also recently celebrated 15 consecutive years of recognition at the IDEA Design Awards.

Compared to higher-end models in the Bidetmega lineup, the 200N focuses on delivering essential smart bidet features in a more streamlined, easy-to-use design, making it an ideal option for first-time bidet users or those looking for a practical upgrade.

The Bidetmega 200N is available at Cowaymega.com and Amazon for $429. To learn more about Coway, visit Cowaymega.com.

About Coway

Coway (S. Korea: KRX 021240) is the leading wellness tech company behind award-winning product lines including Airmega air purifiers and Bidetmega for bathrooms. Coway was founded in Korea in 1989 and has maintained an obsession with home health for over three decades. The company has grown into a global leader in intensive research, engineering and innovation, amassing more than 6,800 intellectual property rights for its proprietary technology. The Airmega AP-1512HH Mighty and the Airmega 200M have been part of Wirecutter's Top Picks for 10 years and have won multiple awards from respected outlets, like Parents, GQ, Apartment Therapy, and more

The Coway R&D Center, the company's environmental technology research institute, is Asia's largest lab dedicated to air, water and sleep technologies. A team of over 400 researchers collaborate there to design, develop and test cutting-edge products that help people live healthier. Coway's U.S. headquarters is located in Los Angeles, California. For more information, visit https://cowaymega.com or http://newsroom.coway.com.

SOURCE Coway