Coway Launches The Next Generation of Its Most Popular Airmega Mighty Air Purifier Model, The Airmega Mighty2

The Airmega Mighty2 AP-1512N features an upgraded modern design, enhanced smart controls, and powerful filtration

The Airmega Mighty2 AP-1512N is a next-generation air purifier designed for medium to large rooms, offering enhanced smart controls, advanced particle detection, and energy-efficient performance.

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Coway, the leading wellness tech company, introduced the Airmega Mighty2 AP-1512N, the next-generation version of its best-selling Airmega Mighty AP-1512HH air purifier. The Airmega Mighty2 combines the Mighty's original award-winning performance with a new modernized design, enhanced control panel, and a new colorway: beige.

For more than a decade, the best-selling Airmega Mighty has been a go-to air purifier in homes and business settings, with millions of units sold and a legacy built on performance, reliability, and thoughtful design. It has received over 22,000 5-star reviews on Amazon and has been a Wirecutter Top Pick for more than 10 years. The Airmega Mighty2 upgrades the experience for a new generation with a powerful, 3-stage filtration system and enhanced usability features that make daily operation simpler and more customizable. It also has a new, sleek design that's ideal for seamless integration into the home at a similar $269.99 price point.

With wildfire season approaching and many U.S. regions exceeding EPA air quality standards, now is an important time for households to consider upgrading their air purifiers. The Airmega Mighty2 is designed to reduce pollutants, smoke, dust, allergens, and odors, helping maintain a healthier indoor environment.

The Airmega Mighty2 delivers powerful efficiency, capable of cleaning up to 1,800 square feet in one hour (based on one air change per hour), and only uses 56 watts of electricity, making it ideal for bedrooms, living areas, nurseries, and home offices. Key upgrades include:

Enhanced Control Panel: Touchscreen controls: Users can adjust airflow speed, monitor air quality, and customize performance at a glance. MegaScan TM Laser Sensor: Detects a full spectrum of particles, from ultra-fine to larger ones (including PM1, PM2.5 and PM10), and provides numerical readings of how much pollution is in the air. Filter Replacement indicator : Shows pre-filter and filter lifespan as a percentage and notifies users when it's time to clean or replace filters. Upgraded 4-color LED Air Quality Indicator: Provides clear visibility of current air quality levels. Hourly timer: Schedule operation from 1 to 12 hours to fit your routine. Performance Modes: Smart, Turbo, Sleep, and Eco modes for customizing air quality, noise, and energy efficiency. Night Light Sensor: In Smart mode, detects light intensity and switches to Sleep mode when the space is dark for 3 minutes.

Redesigned Pre-filter Position: Makes routine maintenance easier by allowing users to slide the washable, vacuumable pre-filter out from the right side of the unit.

The Airmega Mighty2 AP-1512N is available now in White and Beige at Cowaymega.com and Amazon. Coway is also introducing its original Airmega Mighty in a new beige colorway, which includes a bonus 6-month Intense Smoke deodorization filter. Combined with the standard 6-month filter included with purchase, this marks the first time Coway has offered a full year of replacement filters with this model. To learn more about Coway, visit Cowaymega.com.

About Coway

Coway (S. Korea: KRX 021240) is the leading wellness tech company behind award-winning product lines including Airmega air purifiers and Bidetmega for bathrooms. Coway was founded in Korea in 1989 and has maintained an obsession with home health for over three decades. The company has grown into a global leader in intensive research, engineering and innovation, amassing more than 6,800 intellectual property rights for its proprietary technology. The Airmega AP-1512HH Mighty and the Airmega 200M have been part of Wirecutter's Top Picks for 10 years and have won multiple awards from respected outlets, like Parents, GQ, Apartment Therapy, and more.

The Coway R&D Center, the company's environmental technology research institute, is Asia's largest lab dedicated to air, water and sleep technologies. A team of over 400 researchers collaborate there to design, develop and test cutting-edge products that help people live healthier. Coway's U.S. headquarters is located in Los Angeles, California. For more information, visit https://cowaymega.com or http://newsroom.coway.com.

SOURCE Coway