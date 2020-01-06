Coway Launches the Coway Bidetmega 400 and Announces Further Integration with Amazon Alexa at CES® 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Coway , a Korean company known for creating health-minded technologies announced the launch of the Coway Bidetmega 400 , an upgraded version of Coway's Bidetmega 200 and unveiled features included in the Coway Airmega AP-1512HHS integration with Amazon Alexa.

The new Coway Bidetmega 400 provides users with enhanced features for optimal bathroom hygiene. The new specifications ensure users experience the highest level of personal health and cleanliness including:

Triple-stage bidet wash care system that keeps the water path, nozzle and toilet free of contaminants

Night light to ensure users can find their toilet without worry

Wireless remote to provide a more convenient and more sanitary experience

Advanced i-wave cleaning technology for a multi-stage wash that adjusts pressure, temperature and motion

This bidet seat also offers the familiar convenient features users love, including:

User-friendly buttons, including child-friendly controls and Braille for the visually impaired

Built-in dryer for post-cleansing comfort

Eco-friendly mode to help reduce energy consumption when not in use

Coway also reveals that customers in the United States, with select Coway models, can now enable notifications from Alexa when it's time to replace their Coway air purifier's filters. For even more convenience, customers can also set up smart reordering through Amazon Dash Replenishment to automatically reorder air filters from Amazon.com the moment a replacement filter is needed. Coway is the first air purifier manufacturer to integrate with Amazon Dash Replenishment through Alexa.

These new features are currently only available for the new Coway Airmega AP-1512HHS smart air purifier – the updated IoT version of the beloved Coway "Mighty." Availability for all of Coway's connected U.S. models, such as the Airmega 400S and 300S air purifiers, and the Aquamega 200C water purifier coming in 2020.

"To maintain a healthy home environment, it is very important to replace the filters on time to ensure the best performance of the air purifier," said Hae-sun Lee, Coway's President. "This new feature, in tandem with our integration with Amazon Dash Replenishment, will help ensure our customers maintain good air quality and healthy lifestyles within their homes."

Other smart features on the Coway Airmega AP-1512HHS include WiFi connectivity to connect to the Coway IoCare application, allowing users to remotely check the air quality in their home, receive real-time outdoor air quality updates, and even remotely activate the unit.

The Coway Bidetmega 400 is priced at $599 and the Coway Airmega AP-1512HHS is available for $299.00, both on www.cowaymega.com .

During CES, the Coway Bidetmega 400 will be featured alongside the Coway Airmega AP-1512HHS and other products from the "mega" line at Pepcom on January 6, 2020 and at the Sands Expo Center, booth #42725.

About Coway

Coway USA, the company behind the "mega" line of home health products—Airmega, Bidetmega and Aquamega—has a healthy obsession with helping people live longer, healthier lives. Our obsession began in Korea in 1989. Today, Coway is proud to bring our award-winning products and home health expertise to the US with Coway Airmega air purifiers, Coway Bidetmega for bathrooms and Coway Aquamega water purifiers. Since our founding, Coway has become a global leader in intensive research, engineering and innovation, amassing over 4,709 intellectual property rights in all. So, whether researching over 100 million data points to document air quality, conducting hundreds of tests to create the perfect seat for everybody shape or employing twenty-six certified water sommeliers, when we say we're obsessed with health, we mean it. For more, visit www.cowaymega.com .

