Cowbell Joins AWS Cyber Insurance Partner Initiative

Cowbell recognized as an AWS Partner with a validated cyber insurance solution for small and medium-sized enterprises with workloads on AWS.

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell , a leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cyber Insurance Partner Initiative.

Participation in this initiative demonstrates that Cowbell has deep expertise in serving SME customers with cyber insurance coverage tailored to their unique needs. As an AWS Cyber Insurance Partner, Cowbell's solution has been vetted by AWS for its ability to streamline the quoting process using thorough cyber risk assessments that leverage risk signals from AWS Security Hub. Policyholders will immediately benefit from the wealth of risk management resources bundled with every Cowbell-issued policy.

"We are excited to be joining the AWS Cyber Insurance Initiative as a trusted provider of cyber insurance solutions for SME customers," said Jack Kudale, founder and CEO of Cowbell. "This achievement further validates our expertise in helping businesses effectively manage cyber risks and close the insurability gap. We are committed to serving AWS customers by offering tailored cyber insurance coverage and a wealth of risk management resources to protect their businesses."

Despite cyber insurance being the fastest growing line of business in recent history, four out of five SMEs are still uninsured or underinsured for cyber. By working with AWS, Cowbell is extending its reach into cloud-first businesses, working with its appointed broker partners to close the insurability gap and deliver cyber risk transfer tailored to the needs of AWS customers in the SME market.

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless adoption of cyber insurance coverage, AWS established the AWS Cyber Insurance Partner Initiative to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

For more information about Cowbell and its cyber insurance solutions, please visit https://cowbell.insure/aws/ .

About Cowbell

Cowbell is a pioneer of Adaptive Cyber Insurance, a leader in providing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) coverage adaptable to today's and tomorrow's threats and the advanced warning of cyber risk exposures. In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue in less than 5 minutes. Cowbell is backed by 20 prominent leading global (re)insurance partners and serves SMEs in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Founded in 2019, Cowbell is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with employees across the U.S., Canada, India, and the U.K. For more information, please visit https://cowbell.insure/ .

