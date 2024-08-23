COWBOYS DO IT BETTER: SHINESTY & JACKSON HOLE'S MOST ICONIC DIAMOND CROSS RANCH JOIN FORCES TO LAUNCH WESTERN UNDERWEAR COLLECTION

The toughest dudes deserve the softest underwear. Tame the trail, spoil the tail. Post this

The first drop in the limited-edition collection includes three print designs in both men's and women's styles. The collection will be available for purchase starting August 23rd on Shinesty.com , Diamondcrossranch.com , and at select independent retailers.

Diamond Cross Ranch brings its iconic design and sophisticated style to this collaboration including historic homages to the famous Marlboro photoshoots that helped put the ranch on the map in the late 80's.

"This collaboration allows us to continue reaching a broader audience with our story and our passion for the land," said Luke Long of Diamond Cross Ranch. "Our Western roots mixed with Shinesty's high quality product and approach to fun and humor resulted in an amazing end product that will certainly draw attention."

"This is the first known collaboration between an underwear company and an iconic cattle ranch, but it makes perfect sense," said Chris White, CEO of Shinesty. "If anyone needs the most comfortable and supportive underwear in the world, it's ranchers. The toughest dudes deserve the softest underwear. Tame the trail, spoil the tail."

The collection was shot and produced on site at Diamond Cross Ranch by Western photographer Paul King and Chris Douglas , and modeled by ex-Victoria Secret underwear model, Bridget Malcolm .

About Diamond Cross Ranch: The Diamond Cross Ranch family traces their Jackson Hole roots back to 1912 when Frederick and Caroline Feuz settled in the Valley. Diamond Cross Ranch remains family-owned and operated, with the family taking great pride in carrying on their family's legacy of stewarding the land for future generations. Known for its stunning Grand Teton views and rich heritage, the ranch has hosted events for high-profile guests like Sandra Day O'Connor and the Kardashians. In 2018 Kanye famously debuted his album "Ye" at the ranch. Collaborations include private rodeos for Microsoft executives and a recent exclusive collection with Wrangler. The ranch embodies Western authenticity and a pioneering spirit, fueled by the Golliher family's unwavering love for the land and their cowboy way of life.

About Shinesty: Founded in 2014 by Chris White and Jens Nicolaysen, Shinesty's mission is to make the most comfortable clothes on the planet while forcing the world to take itself less seriously. The company is famous for its luxury micro modal underwear and irreverent brand voice. Shinesty employs more than 60 people and was recently named to Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies.

SOURCE Shinesty