Coworking Firm, Food Market and Restaurant Coming to The Atrium Building in Alexandria, VA

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- W.C. & A.N. Miller Development Company and Avison Young announced today that a coworking firm, food market and restaurant have signed leases at The Atrium Building — a five-story Class A office building in the heart of Old Town Alexandria.

ALX Community, Mae's Market & Café and Virginia's Darling Restaurant will open locations at the 146,530-square-foot (SF) building at 277 South Washington Street in the coming months.

ALX Community, an Alexandria-based coworking operator, has committed to a 15,000-SF location at The Atrium Building opening in fall 2021.

"The timing of the location's opening — as well as The Atrium Building itself — should be ideal for the ALX Community," said Scott Shaw, co-founder of the coworking firm. "Fall 2021 puts us on the other side of the pandemic, which is a plus. And we think The Atrium Building's size, amenities and location are a winning combination for companies that have been waiting to make a move."

Stomping Ground Southern Restaurant in Del Ray is another local business that is growing with two new ventures at The Atrium Building. Mae's Market & Café — an all-day food market — is opening its doors in February, with Virginia's Darling Restaurant welcoming patrons at the end of 2021.

"We are extremely excited to welcome ALX Community, Mae's Market and Virginia's Darling Restaurant to our family of building tenants and strongly believe that all parties will greatly benefit from this partnership," said Robert Miller, Chief Executive Officer of W.C. & A.N. Miller Development Company.

These significant additions to the tenant roster come amidst a major building repositioning, which includes more than $5 million in planned renovations.

Focusing on creating a sustainable building community, the ownership is strategically adding critical elements to on-site amenities, offering workplace experiences focused on a balanced lifestyle and functional environment. The new and improved amenities will include multiple huddle areas in the atrium lobby, a golf-simulator, showers, lockers, secured bike room, and a 4,500-SF penthouse-level rooftop transformed into a modern conference center.

The perfect blend of modern and classic, the building features expansive 31,000-SF floor plates and a unique atrium core, with three floors currently available for lease.

Avison Young has been retained for office leasing at The Atrium Building. The team is led by Nick Gregorios, Principal in the firm's Tysons, VA office, and Chuck Kusbit, Principal in the firm's Rockville, MD office.

About the W.C. & A.N. Miller Development Company

The W.C. and A.N. Miller Development Company is a privately held company, with main offices located in Bethesda, MD, that has been serving the Washington, DC community since 1912. Beyond its portfolio of commercial developments, W.C. and A.N. Miller is known for building some of the most prestigious residential communities in the Washington, DC area. For more information, visit www.wcanmiller.com.

About Avison Young

Avison Young creates real economic, social and environmental value as a global real estate advisor, powered by people. As a private company, our clients collaborate with an empowered partner who is invested in their success. Our integrated talent realizes the full potential of real estate by using global intelligence platforms that provide clients with insights and advantage. Together, we can create healthy, productive workplaces for employees, cities that are centers for prosperity for their citizens, and built spaces and places that create a net benefit to the economy, the environment and the community.

Avison Young is a 2020 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation.

