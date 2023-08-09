Cox Automotive Acquires Corcoran's Mobile Services

News provided by

Cox Automotive

09 Aug, 2023, 09:01 ET

ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive today announced the acquisition of leading onsite fleet maintenance provider Corcoran's Mobile Services (CMS). The acquisition further expands Cox Automotive's nationwide fleet maintenance coverage, underscoring its continued commitment to safely servicing trucks and trailers.

"We thrive on delivering a seamless experience 24/7, powered by our more than 1,400 elite technicians ensuring customers' fleets keep moving," said Ted Coltrain, VP of Operations, Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services. "Our purchase of Corcoran's Mobile Services reinforces our promise to show up as the Trusted Partner for our customers."

Mobile maintenance for light, medium and heavy-duty trucks and trailers is a cornerstone of Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services. This includes the nation's largest 24/7 emergency repair and towing service. With the acquisition of CMS, which offers mobile services in 30 states, Cox Automotive adds to its mobile workforce of elite technicians.

"We're proud to join Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services," said Ron Corcoran, founder of Corcoran's Mobile Services. "Corcoran's Mobile Services has been a staple in the fleet maintenance industry for more than 35 years, and we look forward to continuing to provide maintenance excellence under Cox's leadership."

For more information about Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services, visit www.coxautoinc.com/mobility/fleet-services/.   

About Cox Automotive
Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, automakers, dealers, retailers, lenders and fleet owners. The company has 25,000+ employees on five continents and a family of trusted brands that includes Autotrader®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital™ and vAuto®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in revenue. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on Twitter, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn. 

SOURCE Cox Automotive

