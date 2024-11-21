Cox Automotive Announces the Departure of Dale Pollak, Founder of vAuto, at the End of 2025

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive announced today that Dale Pollak, executive vice president and the founder of vAuto, will leave the company at the end of 2025. Throughout next year, Pollak will focus on transitioning key customer relationships and his industry-leading thought leadership, as well as continue his National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) teachings. Pollak will also represent Cox Automotive at NADA Show in January, his 56th convention, where he'll release his seventh book, "Invested: The New Science, Strategy & System of Used Vehicle Investment Management."

Pollak has been an icon in the automotive industry for nearly 50 years. He founded vAuto 20 years ago and has been the driving force behind Cox Automotive's inventory management business since Cox Automotive acquired vAuto in 2010. Known for his visionary leadership, Pollak has created tremendous value for dealers and remains a preeminent thought leader in inventory management and the dealership business. His unique blend of futurism, technological acumen, and tactical genius has made a singular impact on Cox Automotive, its customers, and the entire automotive industry.

Steve Rowley, president of Cox Automotive, expressed his gratitude for Pollak's dedication and contributions: "Dale has poured himself into our company, our customers, and everything automotive for most of his life. We are very grateful for his unwavering commitment and look forward to celebrating his incredible career and many contributions next year."

