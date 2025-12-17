Cox Automotive Forecast: Despite Q4 Slowdown, New-Vehicle Sales Expected to Hit 16.3 Million in 2025, Up Nearly 2% from 2024; Best Result Since 2019

December's new-vehicle sales pace is expected to finish near 15.9 million, down from last year's 16.8 million level and up slightly from November's 15.6 million.





December sales volume is expected to reach 1.46 million, down 3.5% from last year but up 12.7% from November.





Thanks to a strong start in 2025 and a robust third quarter, full-year new-vehicle sales volume is forecast to finish at 16.3 million, according to Kelley Blue Book counts, the industry's best result since 2019.

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- December new-vehicle sales are expected to finish down from last year, but the pace should pick up slightly from previous months and help push total new-vehicle sales in 2025 above year-ago levels. According to the Cox Automotive forecast released today, the December seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales (SAAR) is expected to finish near 15.9 million, down from last year's 16.8 million pace but up from November's 15.6 million level. Sales volume in December is expected to fall 3.5% from last December but rise by 12.7% from November.

Despite a relatively weak fourth quarter, new-vehicle sales will finish 2025 up 1.8% year over year, according to Kelley Blue Book estimates. Volume of 16.3 million will make 2025 the best sales year since 2019. General Motors is expected to end the year as the top-selling automaker in the U.S. for the fourth consecutive year, with a total market share of 17.3%, up from 16.8% in 2024.

"Despite challenges, 2025 has been a good year for new-vehicle sales," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive. "The fourth quarter is showing the expected slowdown, as headwinds from tariffs, inflation and reduced EV incentives weigh on the market after nine surprisingly strong months. Still, consumer demand has kept the new-vehicle market healthy throughout 2025."

December 2025 New-Vehicles Sales Forecast



Sales Forecast1 Market Share

Segment Dec-25 Dec-24 Nov-25 YOY% MOM% Dec-25 Nov-25 MOM

Mid-Size Car 65,000 70,643 55,279 -8.0 % 17.6 % 4.5 % 4.3 % 0.2 %

Compact Car 90,000 92,759 83,653 -3.0 % 7.6 % 6.2 % 6.5 % -0.3 %

Compact SUV/Crossover 250,000 266,924 221,344 -6.3 % 12.9 % 17.2 % 17.2 % 0.0 %

Full-Size Pickup Truck 210,000 223,293 182,963 -6.0 % 14.8 % 14.4 % 14.2 % 0.3 %

Mid-Size SUV/Crossover 245,000 233,375 220,260 5.0 % 11.2 % 16.8 % 17.1 % -0.2 %

Other Segments 595,000 621,086 527,116 -4.2 % 12.9 % 40.9 % 40.8 % 0.1 %

Grand Total 1,455,000 1,508,080 1,290,615 -3.5 % 12.7 %







1 Cox Automotive Industry Insights Data



Despite Economic Challenges and Higher Prices, New-Vehicle Sales Beat Forecast in 2025

2025 was marked by volatility as Trump administration policies fueled uncertainty in the automotive market, causing sales to fluctuate sharply.

In many ways, shifting policies from the White House have been a positive story for new-vehicle sales volume, with sales running well ahead of last year's pace for most of the year. The wealth effect supported by a strong stock market boosted vehicle demand, and uncertainty about future higher prices led many potential vehicle buyers to purchase sooner rather than later.

New-vehicle sales saw a measurable surge in the spring as buyers rushed to market to beat expected higher prices in the wake of announced tariffs. Sales of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles then accelerated in early July after the passage of the Trump administration's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, as buyers rushed to market before the $7,500 tax credits expired at the end of September. The third quarter was the best-ever for EV sales, and a strong quarter for the overall market. Then came the expected EV sales collapse as tax credits expired. The fourth quarter, in general, saw a noticeable slowdown, with prices climbing as more tariffed inventory arrived.

Q4 and Full-Year New-Vehicle Sales Forecast

Q4 Sales Forecast1 Full-Year Sales Forecast Market Share OEM Q4 2024 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 YoY% QoQ% 2024 2025 % Change 2024 2025 GM 751,086 708,360 685,562 -8.7 % -3.2 % 2,689,351 2,826,438 5.1 % 16.8 % 17.3 % Toyota 603,103 629,135 658,540 9.2 % 4.7 % 2,327,795 2,524,412 8.4 % 14.5 % 15.5 % Ford 527,385 542,983 529,951 0.5 % -2.4 % 2,065,161 2,180,574 5.6 % 12.9 % 13.4 % Hyundai 461,691 480,174 470,316 1.9 % -2.1 % 1,708,294 1,843,640 7.9 % 10.7 % 11.3 % Honda 367,362 358,848 334,871 -8.8 % -6.7 % 1,423,857 1,432,870 0.6 % 8.9 % 8.8 % Stellantis 320,743 321,524 327,520 2.1 % 1.9 % 1,303,570 1,245,902 -4.4 % 8.1 % 7.6 % Nissan 249,608 243,024 225,629 -9.6 % -7.2 % 1,033,850 1,010,932 -2.2 % 6.5 % 6.2 % Subaru 174,113 161,262 161,420 -7.3 % 0.1 % 667,725 644,457 -3.5 % 4.2 % 4.0 % VW 185,611 158,141 140,995 -24.0 % -10.8 % 668,223 584,552 -12.5 % 4.2 % 3.6 % Tesla 162,388 179,525 125,937 -22.4 % -29.8 % 633,762 577,097 -8.9 % 4.0 % 3.5 % BMW 126,249 104,155 118,127 -6.4 % 13.4 % 397,640 415,373 4.5 % 2.5 % 2.5 % Mazda 110,930 109,366 90,903 -18.1 % -16.9 % 424,382 410,567 -3.3 % 2.6 % 2.5 % Mercedes 98,084 83,000 94,081 -4.1 % 13.4 % 374,108 334,881 -10.5 % 2.3 % 2.1 % Geely Volvo 38,272 27,508 27,102 -29.2 % -1.5 % 133,264 122,570 -8.0 % 0.8 % 0.8 % Other 51,311 37,315 37,401 -27.1 % 0.2 % 176,432 154,744 -12.3 % 1.1 % 0.9 % NATION 4,227,936 4,144,320 4,028,355 -4.7 % -2.8 % 16,027,414 16,309,009 1.8 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 1 Cox Automotive Industry Insights Data

GM Poised to Lead 2025 Despite Q4 Slowdown; Toyota Gains Share as Top Automakers Widen Gap

The market winner in 2025 is expected to be General Motors. The market leader is forecast to end the fourth quarter with over 685,000 vehicles sold, and finish the year above 2.8 million, a year-over-year increase of more than 5%. GM's sales in Q4, however, are forecast to be down from last year and last quarter, suggesting a loss of momentum going into 2026.

Toyota will finish a strong second in 2025, with gains from both the Toyota and Lexus brands. The company's sales are expected to increase 8.4% from last year, with market share rising from 14.5% to 15.5%. Toyota's solid share gain is part of a broader trend in 2025, in which the largest automakers grew larger. Market share for the top four sellers – General Motors, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, and Hyundai Motor Company – increased 2.6 points in 2025, while nearly all other automakers saw declines in both sales and share.

Forecast: 2026

Looking ahead to 2026, Cox Automotive's Economic and Industry Insights team forecasts that the new-vehicle sales pace in 2026 will decline by 2.4% to 15.8 million. Factors such as slower economic growth, less job creation, and the lack of EV tax incentives are expected to affect vehicle sales in the year ahead. While most vehicle sales figures in 2025 exceeded expectations, the outlook for 2026 suggests a slowdown across many important metrics. Earlier today, the team released its 2026 forecasts for the U.S. automotive market, highlighting five forces set to shape the auto industry in the coming year. (Note: The Cox Automotive 2026 forecast is based on the annual sales pace, which in 2025 is now forecast at 16.2 million. The Kelley Blue Book sales volume numbers, as shown in the chart above, include additional heavy trucks sold at retail. The sales volume counted by Kelley Blue Book is slightly higher than the volumes used in the SAAR calculations.)

