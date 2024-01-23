Cox Automotive Brings World-Class Connections Alive at the NADA Show 2024

Cox Automotive will be the largest exhibitor at the annual auto dealer convention, which begins on February 1 in Las Vegas .

in . The Cox Automotive team will demonstrate how clients can connect to the most powerful ecosystem of leading solutions spanning marketing, selling, service, operations and inventory.

Auto industry experts and leaders will share the latest trends and what to expect in 2024.

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive, the world's largest automotive services and technology provider, will occupy the largest exhibition space at NADA Show 2024, which is being held February 1-4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The National Automobile Dealers Association's annual convention routinely attracts tens of thousands of dealers and guests and is a showcase for technology and solutions that are driving the retail automobile business in America.

The Cox Automotive Village on site spans almost 29,000 square feet, equivalent to half a football field and includes 10 booths, the Cox Automotive stage, and more than 200 demonstration stations. The venue will provide Cox Automotive the opportunity to demonstrate how it is working to change the way the world buys, sells, owns and uses vehicles.

"Our theme this year – 'Where it all connects' – speaks to Cox Automotive connecting our customers to their goals through the industry's most dynamic insights and unrivaled data," said Cox Automotive President Steve Rowley. "We are excited to showcase the most complete and connected ecosystem in the auto industry at the NADA Show 2024, which is undoubtedly the auto industry's event of the year."

The annual NADA convention opens at an interesting crossroads for the industry, as the most recent Cox Automotive Dealer Sentiment Index shows that dealers are concerned about the road ahead. Though Cox Automotive expects a return to normalcy in the U.S. auto market in 2024, auto dealers face many new challenges: tighter margins, new technology, and a shift to a more electrified future.

As the world's largest automotive services and technology provider, Cox Automotive will showcase its ecosystem of leading solutions that help dealers achieve their goals. Highlights include:

Cox Automotive Retail360 Deal : An AI-powered platform that connects online and in-store activity for buyer and seller and produces better deals that are faster and more efficient no matter what sales channel or channels they are in.

: An AI-powered platform that connects online and in-store activity for buyer and seller and produces better deals that are faster and more efficient no matter what sales channel or channels they are in. ECommerce Contract Automation : New capabilities that save buyers and dealers time by automating the flow of data across the financing, desking, and contracting processes.

: New capabilities that save buyers and dealers time by automating the flow of data across the financing, desking, and contracting processes. ProfitTime GPS's Global Search : The industry's first strategy-driven inventory acquisition tool that enables dealers to source the right vehicles across multiple channels – all in one place.

: The industry's first strategy-driven inventory acquisition tool that enables dealers to source the right vehicles across multiple channels – all in one place. Vehicle Intelligence 360 : A soon-to-be-announced AI-driven merchandising solution from vAuto that automatically generates interactive vehicle listings.

: A soon-to-be-announced AI-driven merchandising solution from vAuto that automatically generates interactive vehicle listings. AI Damage Detection : Advanced computer vision technology that leverages comprehensive imaging to automatically detect damage will aid inspectors across Manheim, driving even more condition report consistency throughout the Manheim Marketplace.

: Advanced computer vision technology that leverages comprehensive imaging to automatically detect damage will aid inspectors across Manheim, driving even more condition report consistency throughout the Manheim Marketplace. A $120 Million Investment in Vehicle Logistics: Cox Automotive is transforming Central Dispatch from the industry's largest load board to the first fully integrated automotive transport marketplace.

Hear the Latest Trends from Cox Automotive's Experts and Leaders at the NADA Show 2024

Driven by the most experienced team in the industry, Cox Automotive delivers unmatched solutions, data and insights – making it the partner to trust. At the 2024 convention, these industry experts will be sharing insights through 14 different speaking sessions to help dealers thrive in 2024 and beyond:

Thursday, February 1 , kicks off with Cox Automotive leaders diving deep into two important topics in official NADA sessions: Derek Hansen , vice president of Operations, Inventory Management Solutions, will lead a workshop on how inventory management has changed and what dealers can do to maximize ROI, and a panel of Cox Automotive's EV experts will discuss the closed-loop EV ecosystem.

kicks off with Cox Automotive leaders diving deep into two important topics in official NADA sessions: , vice president of Operations, Inventory Management Solutions, will lead a workshop on how inventory management has changed and what dealers can do to maximize ROI, and a panel of Cox Automotive's EV experts will discuss the closed-loop EV ecosystem. Friday, February 2 , brings a full roster of exciting topics – on the stage in the Cox Automotive Village and beyond – including an economic overview with Chief Economist Jonathan Smoke . Sessions will also include deep dives into consumer shopping behaviors, the digitization of vehicle logistics and better inventory management. Standout moments will include Dale Pollak , vAuto Founder and Executive Vice President at Cox Automotive, highlighting a new path to optimal used-vehicle performance, and Cox Automotive President Steve Rowley presenting the Leader in Sustainability Award.

brings a full roster of exciting topics – on the stage in the Cox Automotive Village and beyond – including an economic overview with Chief Economist . Sessions will also include deep dives into consumer shopping behaviors, the digitization of vehicle logistics and better inventory management. Standout moments will include , vAuto Founder and Executive Vice President at Cox Automotive, highlighting a new path to optimal used-vehicle performance, and Cox Automotive President presenting the Leader in Sustainability Award. Speaking Sessions continue on Saturday, February 3 , with second-chance opportunities to hear from Smoke and Pollak, as well as all-new sessions on selling to Gen Z and AI in automotive retail –with an opportunity to listen to Cox Automotive Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer Marianne Johnson share how data and technology are ushering in the future of automotive.

Visit the Cox Automotive hub for the complete schedule.

Award Ceremonies Recognizing Industry Leaders

Each year at NADA Show, Cox Automotive recognizes deserving auto industry leaders with the Barbara Cox Woman of the Year Award and the Cox Automotive Leader in Sustainability Award.

Barbara Cox Woman of the Year Award : Cox Automotive is committed to the advancement of women in automotive. The Barbara Cox Woman of the Year Award recognizes an outstanding leader who exhibits leadership, community advocacy and a commitment to advancing the automotive industry. The award ceremony will take place on Saturday, February 3 , at the Northwood University Dealer Education Awards Breakfast.

: Cox Automotive is committed to the advancement of women in automotive. The Barbara Cox Woman of the Year Award recognizes an outstanding leader who exhibits leadership, community advocacy and a commitment to advancing the automotive industry. The award ceremony will take place on , at the Dealer Education Awards Breakfast. Cox Automotive Leader in Sustainability Award: The Cox Automotive Leader in Sustainability Award recognizes dealerships that have implemented exceptional sustainability programs within their dealership and have engaged their employees and community in these efforts. An on-stage award presentation will be held on Friday, February 2 , in the Cox Automotive Village, West Hall Booth #2131W, at 1:50-2 p.m. PST .

Satisfaction with Car Buying Improves After Two Years of Decline

As U.S. auto dealers gather in Las Vegas for the convention, there is good news for the industry: Recent research from Cox Automotive suggests satisfaction with car buying in America is improving. The 2023 Cox Automotive Car Buyer Journey Study shows that improved inventory levels, the return of discounting, and further proliferation of an omnichannel approach to vehicle buying – seamlessly combining online and at-dealership activities – deliver higher satisfaction levels.

In 2023, 69% of consumers were highly satisfied with the car buying process compared to 61% in the 2022 study. Notably, satisfaction among used-vehicle buyers increased from 58% to 68%, while new-vehicle buyers reported a 73% satisfaction rate, up from 70% the previous year.

Retail outlets – dealerships – continue to deliver levels of satisfaction that many critics may find surprising: In 2023, 74% of all vehicle buyers and 79% of new-vehicle buyers reported being "highly satisfied" with their dealership experience.

For more information about Cox Automotive at the NADA Show 2024, visit the NADA Hub or contact the Cox Automotive Corporate Communications team.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch® and FleetNet America®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

