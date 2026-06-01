Cox Automotive Completes Acquisition of Fullpath

Fullpath's Customer Data Platform and agentic AI capabilities immediately integrate with Cox Automotive's Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book first-party data, creating the most connected ecosystem in automotive retail

ATLANTA, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive today announced the completion of its acquisition of Fullpath, a leading AI-powered Customer Data Platform (CDP) and marketing automation company serving the automotive retail industry. With the acquisition now complete, Cox Automotive is immediately activating a scaled integration that combines Fullpath's CDP with consumer vehicle views from Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book unifying owned marketplace data, dealer systems, and identity resolution in a way no other automotive platform does today.

Cox Automotive and Fullpath have launched first wave of data integrations.

As of June 1, Cox Automotive now gives dealers a differentiated capability in the automotive retail market: an AI-powered Customer Data Platform that unifies a dealer's own customer data, CRM history, DMS records, service visits, and past purchases, alongside vehicle views from consumers actively shopping on Cox Automotive's Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book sites. As Fullpath's access to Cox Automotive's first-party data deepens over time, dealers will be able to gain insights into shopping trends and engagement signals to better understand shopper interest and help identify shoppers who may be in-market, to activate with better audience targeting and sharper campaign content.

"Dealers today are navigating the most competitive and technology-intensive environment in the history of this industry," said Steve Rowley, President, Cox Automotive. "With this acquisition complete and our first of many planned data integrations now live, we've crossed a threshold that redefines what's possible. Cox Automotive now sees the customer the way the customer actually behaves — from early shopping activity on Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book through key dealership interactions. Fullpath takes that intelligence and puts it to work autonomously on the dealer's behalf. This is what we've been building toward. What we can offer dealers now, executed within just 30 days of signing this deal, few others in the industry can match."

The acquisition accelerates the industry's shift from manual, campaign-based marketing toward always-on, data-driven retailing. With 40,000+ existing dealer relationships and 1,500+ field professionals, Cox Automotive is positioned to bring Fullpath's technology at a scale and level of integration difficult for standalone platforms to achieve independently.

"Data is the fuel of a CDP and we now have upgraded to the best fuel in the industry. Dealers that pinpoint which shoppers will buy and what each shopper needs as a next step in their personalized buyer journey will outperform everyone else. We are excited to help dealers leverage this new technology." said Aharon Horwitz, CEO & Co-Founder, Fullpath.

"For existing Fullpath clients, the same team, products, and service levels remain in place. The pace and depth of innovation that has defined Fullpath will accelerate with industry-leading data assets. We plan to materially expand data integrations beyond what's available on Day One throughout the back half of 2026 and beyond. Deeper shopper, inventory, service, trade-in valuation and equity data, all will make their way progressively to Fullpath's CDP allowing clients to pursue more informed next-best actions across customer segments as shoppers begin to show signs of interest." Horwitz added.

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About Fullpath

Fullpath is an industry-leading provider of customer data platforms and agentic CRM technology tailored to meet the needs of automotive dealers. The company's mission is to enable personalized, data-driven consumer experiences that drive dealer performance.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Cox Automotive powers industry-leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets through proprietary technology and insights derived from billions of annual online interactions. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch® and Cox Fleet®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately owned, Atlanta-based company with $23 billion in annual revenue. Cox Automotive has been included on Glassdoor's Best Companies in Tech & AI 2026 and Best Place to Work in 2026 lists. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Cox Automotive