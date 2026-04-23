Cox Automotive to Acquire Fullpath, Bringing AI-Native Data and Marketing Infrastructure to the Industry's Largest Dealer Network

Agreement to acquire Fullpath adds Customer Data Platform, marketing automation, and AI capabilities to the Cox Automotive portfolio - giving dealers a unified platform to compete in an AI-driven retail environment

ATLANTA , April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Fullpath, a leading AI-powered Customer Data Platform (CDP) and marketing automation company serving the automotive retail industry, subject to regulatory approval. The transaction is expected to close within 30 days. Upon close, the combination will bring together the industry's most trusted dealer technology partner and one of automotive's most advanced AI and data platforms - enabling dealers to unify their data, automate their marketing, and deliver personalized customer experiences at scale.

Cox Automotive to acquire Fullpath, an AI-Native Data and Marketing platform.

Fullpath's platform resolves shopper identity across years of CRM and DMS history into a single, actionable profile, delivering AI-driven campaigns with unmatched personalization, scale and efficiency with lead handling, and individual-level attribution from ad click to purchase. These capabilities directly complement Cox Automotive's existing portfolio, which includes VinSolutions, Dealer.com, Autotrader, and Kelley Blue Book.

"Dealers today are navigating the most competitive and technology-intensive environment in the history of this industry," said Steve Rowley, President, Cox Automotive. "This agreement supercharges our data and AI advantages and brings our dealers the most advanced technology inside of our industry-leading connected retail platform. Fullpath gives dealers the AI and data infrastructure they need to compete, and it makes everything we already offer them smarter, faster, and more effective. This is the most significant capability investment we've made in years, and it reflects our long-term commitment to being the partner dealers can count on, now and in the future."

The acquisition accelerates the industry's shift from manual, campaign-based marketing toward always-on, data-driven retailing. This combination creates an opportunity to connect Fullpath's customer data platform with Cox Automotive's insights from Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book, and Dealer.com, reaching tens of millions of active car shoppers. With 40,000+ existing dealer relationships, Cox Automotive is positioned to bring Fullpath's technology to scale in a way no standalone platform could achieve independently.

"There is no better opportunity to turbocharge Fullpath's AI-driven platform than joining the world's most expansive automotive tech company with access to the most strategic and iconic data platforms in the industry," said Aharon Horwitz, CEO & Co-Founder, Fullpath. "As data is the fuel of a CDP, joining Cox Automotive means our AI-driven platform will deliver more intelligence, more speed, and more value to dealers than ever before."

For existing Fullpath clients, the same team, products, and service levels will remain in place following the close. The near-term focus is growth and stability — expanding Fullpath's reach and resources while preserving the innovation-first culture that has driven its success. Upon the close of the transaction, additional integration details will be shared.

About Fullpath

Fullpath is an industry-leading provider of customer data platforms and agentic CRM technology tailored to meet the needs of automotive dealers. The company's mission is to enable personalized, data-driven consumer experiences that drive dealer performance.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Cox Automotive powers industry-leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets through proprietary technology and insights derived from billions of annual online interactions. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch® and Cox Fleet®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately owned, Atlanta-based company with $23 billion in annual revenue. Cox Automotive has been included on Glassdoor's Best Companies in Tech & AI 2026 and Best Place to Work in 2026 lists. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially.

SOURCE Cox Automotive