Cox Automotive Deal API Revolutionizes Car Buying with Omnichannel Deal Connectivity

Consistent deal data across entire ecosystem delivers unmatched flexibility, efficiency

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive Deal API, a cutting-edge solution from Cox Automotive, is transforming the automotive industry by enabling omnichannel car-buying experiences across all online channels and in-store systems. Cox Automotive Deal API empowers OEMs, lenders and independent software partners to deliver deal consistency at every touchpoint, bridging data gaps between systems and making it easier to buy and sell cars.

Cox Automotive Deal API currently touches nearly 1.5M car deals per month and is generally available as part of Cox Automotive Retail360 – which includes capabilities from Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book, Dealer.com, vAuto, VinSolutions, Dealertrack, and Xtime. In September, Cox Automotive launched Retail360, connecting dealership websites, third-party marketplaces, and the showroom to improve deal connectivity – meaning deals stay consistent from vehicle search to contract signing.

Cox Automotive Deal API acts as a flexible repository for data intelligence related to a car deal, enabling the collaborative exchange of over 2,800 deal-related data points between systems. Approved partners can connect to Cox Automotive Deal API to unlock the flow of deal data with other systems connected to the solution. For OEMs and lenders, this means deals that start on a Tier 1 brand site can easily transition to a Tier 3 dealer site, with all deal inputs intact and ready to continue where a consumer or sales staff left off – even if the sites are powered by multiple technology partners.

Deals can also be picked up through any retail software connected to Cox Automotive Deal API, eliminating data loss between online and in-store systems. For independent software partners, this means deal updates made in their solution can be stored in Cox Automotive Deal API and accessed by other connected systems, and vice versa – ensuring users are always working from the latest version of a deal. This unmatched maturity and flexibility positions Cox Automotive as a preeminent solution for omnichannel deal connectivity across the entire automotive industry, maximizing dealer efficiency and consumer satisfaction.

Key Benefits of Cox Automotive Deal API:

Omnichannel Consistency : Maintains consistent deal data between systems, enhancing online to in-store automotive retail experiences

: Maintains consistent deal data between systems, enhancing online to in-store automotive retail experiences Unmatched Flexibility : Holds over 2,800 deal-related data points that can be accessed and updated by approved partner systems

: Holds over 2,800 deal-related data points that can be accessed and updated by approved partner systems Dealer Choice : Keeps deals in sync across dealers' preferred mix of technology partners, without the need to migrate to new systems

: Keeps deals in sync across dealers' preferred mix of technology partners, without the need to migrate to new systems Operational Efficiency: Eliminates the need to re-key deal data into different systems, increasing speed and reducing human error

"Cox Automotive Deal API eliminates the frustration of disconnected systems between OEMs, dealers, and technology providers to ensure transparent and efficient deal management both online and in-store," said Susan Blue, VP of Dealer Sales and Operations at Cox Automotive. "The deal remains current from the time it starts on a Tier 1 brand website or digital retail experience, to when it continues in the showroom through dealer CRM, F&I or DMS solutions. It's finally making the process easier for everyone involved."

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000-plus employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch®, and FleetNet America®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc.com, or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook, or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Cox Automotive