Cox Automotive Forecast: November U.S. New-Vehicle Sales Expected to Decline 8% Year Over Year as Higher Prices and Slowing EV Sales Hit Market

ATLANTA, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- November's new-vehicle sales, when announced next week, are expected to fall in both volume and pace from last year's levels. The November new-vehicle sales pace, or seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR), is forecast by Cox Automotive to reach 15.7 million, up slightly from October's 15.3 million pace, but down from last year's 16.5 million level. Through October, the monthly SAAR has averaged 16.2 million.

Sales volume is expected to fall to 1.27 million, down 1% from October and 7.8% from last year's finish. November has 25 selling days, two fewer than last month and down one from last year, which accounts for some of the expected volume decline.

"The new-vehicle sales pace had been expected to slow in the fourth quarter, and that's what we are seeing," said Cox Automotive Senior Economist Charlie Chesbrough. "The headwinds from higher prices and fewer government subsidies for electric vehicles are finally slowing the market after a surprisingly strong previous six months. Sales began surging in the spring as buyers rushed to market to beat expected higher prices in the wake of announced tariffs. Now, with more tariffed products replacing existing non-tariffed inventory, prices are drifting higher, leading to slower sales which may last through the remainder of the year and into next year."

November 2025 New-Vehicle Sales Forecast



Sales Forecast1 Market Share

Segment Nov-25 Nov-24 Oct-25 YOY% MOM% Nov-25 Oct-25 MOM

Mid-Size Car 60,000 72,434 61,316 -17.2 % -2.1 % 4.7 % 4.8 % -0.1 %

Compact Car 80,000 94,491 82,272 -15.3 % -2.8 % 6.3 % 6.4 % -0.1 %

Compact SUV/Crossover 225,000 241,454 224,693 -6.8 % 0.1 % 17.7 % 17.5 % 0.2 %

Full-Size Pickup Truck 190,000 193,080 191,011 -1.6 % -0.5 % 15.0 % 14.9 % 0.1 %

Mid-Size SUV/Crossover 210,000 211,408 211,931 -0.7 % -0.9 % 16.5 % 16.5 % 0.0 %

Other Segments 505,000 564,331 511,431 -10.5 % -1.3 % 39.8 % 39.9 % -0.1 %

Grand Total 1,270,000 1,377,198 1,282,654 -7.8 % -1.0 %









1Cox Automotive Industry Insights data

EV Market Changes Affecting Overall New-Vehicle Sales and Pricing

October marked a sharp reversal for the electric vehicle (EV) market as the expiration of the federal EV tax credit cooled demand after three months of accelerated sales, according to Cox Automotive's latest EV Market Monitor.

"Sales of EVs and PHEVs accelerated in the wake of the Big Beautiful Bill's passage in early July as buyers rushed to market before the $7,500 tax credits expired at the end of September," Chesbrough noted. "Q3 was the strongest quarter ever for EVs; however, Q4 is a different story. Sales of EVs and plug-in hybrids are now collapsing after tax credits expired."

As expensive EV sales have declined sharply, Cox Automotive has reported lower market-wide new-vehicle sales and a decrease in the industry's average transaction prices. Cox Automotive is expecting lower EV sales to persist as the market adjusts.

Fourth Quarter and 2026 Forecasts and Outlook

With the end of the year in sight and 2026 on the horizon, Cox Automotive will hold its Industry Insights and Forecast 2026 call on Wednesday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m. EST.

