Cox Automotive Executive Vice President and vAuto Founder Dale Pollak Releases New Book, "Invested: The New Science, Strategy & System of Used Vehicle Investment Management"

"Invested" introduces the new Variable Management strategy, which brings investment management principles to used vehicle operations, upending the fundamental beliefs and best practices that have shaped the industry for more than a century.

Launching at NADA 2025, "Invested" is Pollak's seventh book that explores how implementing the Variable Management strategy helps dealers address current operational deficiencies that accelerate ongoing ROI erosion.

"Invested" encourages used vehicle dealers and managers to reframe the way they view themselves and their used vehicle investments in the market today and for the future.

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive Inc.'s, Executive Vice President and vAuto founder, Dale Pollak, has released "Invested: The New Science, Strategy & System of Used Vehicle Investment Management," his latest book that challenges the fundamental beliefs and assumptions of used vehicle operations that have shaped the industry for more than a century. "Invested" is a new kind of playbook that offers dealers a path forward to profitability and success amid a historically challenging market.

Dale Pollak’s newest book on automotive industry, Invested.

"I set foot in this industry 56 years ago, driven by a desire to innovate and create solutions that not only streamline operations, but transform how we perceive value and success for used vehicle departments," stated Pollak. "'Invested' is not just a manual for managing used car operations; it is a testament to the enduring principles of investment and an exploration of how strategic thinking and innovative management can yield significant returns."

For dealers looking to redefine their used vehicle operations so they remain relevant and profitable in the years to come, "Invested" details how:

Predictive data science offers a new and proven way to know each used vehicle's investment or ROI potential and manage accordingly.

Dealers can apply investment management principles to shape their acquisition, appraising and pricing strategies and practices to achieve the full profit potential of every vehicle.

To finally know what is the "right" money for any used vehicle in any situation.

Over-reliance on tradition-based beliefs, biases and best practices can be corrected to improve outcomes.

To establish and execute ROI-strategy-based KPIs, accountability and oversight of used vehicle operations.

"There's no mistaking that the ROI in the used car business is eroding," continued Pollak. "The industry needs to acknowledge the elephant in the room that as investment costs go up and gross profits diminish, the success of used vehicle departments will be in jeopardy if they continue to operate with a traditional used vehicle strategy. A management strategy that combines predictive data science, the ROI-minded Variable Management strategy and the ProfitTime GPS system can enable any dealer to extract the optimal amount of ROI from every vehicle."

"Invested" will be available for purchase from Amazon and other online retailers starting on January 23, 2024. Dealers attending the upcoming National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) 2025 convention in New Orleans, La., Jan. 23-26, can get a copy of the book at vAuto's booth #2506. For information on all of Cox Automotive's 2025 new offerings, or to schedule a briefing with the team, visit the Cox Automotive NADA Hub.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch®, and FleetNet America®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc.com, or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook, or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Cox Automotive