Cox Automotive Forecast: April New-Vehicle Sales Pace Accelerates as Available Inventory and Higher Incentives Keep Market Rolling

Annual new-vehicle sales pace in April is forecast to finish near 15.9 million, up 0.2 million from last April's 15.7 million pace and an increase from March's 15.5 million level.

April's sales volume is expected to fall to 1.34 million units, a 2.2% decrease from one year ago and a 6.8% decrease from March.

Fewer selling days are driving adjustments to lift the sales pace, showing a healthy daily sales rate despite lower volumes.

ATLANTA, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive forecasts a decline in April's U.S. new-vehicle sales compared to last year; however, the market remains on the road to recovery, with vehicle sales at a healthy pace. Cox Automotive confirms its forecast that 2024 will be the best year for new-vehicle sales since 2019.

Sales volume this month is expected to fall 2.2% from April 2023 to 1.34 million units. The seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR), or selling pace, is expected to finish near 15.9 million, up 0.2 million over last year's pace and up 0.4 million from March's 15.5 million level. There are 25 selling days in April, one less than last year and two less than last month. Due to adjustments based on the number of selling days, the sales pace is forecast to increase even though sales volume will likely show a decline.

Healthy inventory levels and rising incentives continue to support new-vehicle sales. At the beginning of April, the total supply of available new vehicles was up 46% compared to last April, according to the latest vAuto Live Market View data.

Cox Automotive Senior Economist Charlie Chesbrough said: "Since April 2023, the new-vehicle SAAR has experienced some large swings, with an average sales pace in the mid-15 million level. This month, more volatility in the market is also expected, although the sales pace is anticipated to rise slightly. Despite high interest rates and elevated vehicle prices, consumers remain resilient. Sales growth may be sluggish, but growth continues. And we expect these conditions to persist throughout the year."

Sales Forecast1 Market Share

Segment Apr-24 Apr-23 Mar-24 YOY MOM Apr-24 Apr-23 YOY

Mid-Size Car 75,000 87,087 78,687 -13.9 % -4.7 % 5.6 % 6.4 % -0.8 %

Compact Car 105,000 92,040 114,420 14.1 % -8.2 % 7.9 % 6.7 % 1.2 %

Compact SUV/Crossover 260,000 223,401 277,474 16.4 % -6.3 % 19.5 % 16.4 % 3.1 %

Full-Size Pickup Truck 160,000 195,088 175,633 -18.0 % -8.9 % 12.0 % 14.3 % -2.3 %

Mid-Size SUV/Crossover 225,000 240,241 243,193 -6.3 % -7.5 % 16.9 % 17.6 % -0.7 %

All Other Segments 510,000 526,524 542,682 -3.1 % -6.0 % 38.2 % 38.6 % -0.4 %

Grand Total 1,335,000 1,364,381 1,432,089 -2.2 % -6.8 %









1 Cox Automotive Industry Insights data

All percentages are based on raw volume, not daily selling rate.

