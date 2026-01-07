Cox Automotive Unveils Cox Fleet, Setting a New Standard for Fleet Uptime Nationwide

ATLANTA, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive today announced the launch of Cox Fleet, its new fleet brand, marking a significant milestone in the company's long-term commitment to the trucking and fleet industry. More than a name change, Cox Fleet is designed to set a higher standard for uptime—aiming to keep vehicles moving, businesses running, and supply chains on track.

The launch of Cox Fleet builds on Cox Automotive's 2025 announcement to unite Fleet Services and FleetNet America into one unified organization. Under a single brand, Cox Fleet brings together industry-recognized capabilities, national scale, and decades of operational expertise to deliver end-to-end fleet solutions with one trusted partner.

"Cox Fleet is a clear signal of our long-term commitment to the fleets that keep our economy moving," said Patrick Brennan, SVP of Cox Fleet. "By bringing our people, technology, and service capabilities together under one brand, Cox Fleet is designed to help clients improve uptime and better manage total cost of ownership."

Built to Deliver Uptime with National Scale and Local Accountability

Cox Fleet supports fleets of all sizes across the country with a comprehensive service model designed to minimize downtime and maximize reliability. The organization offers national scale with local accountability, combining

A marketplace of more than 65,000 service providers, delivering rapid national reach

More than 1,500+ Cox Fleet technicians providing direct, hands-on service

A 24/7/365 nationwide support team coordinating every service event

This combination allows Cox Fleet to deliver support through scheduled maintenance, emergency roadside assistance, managed care, parts, trailer and truck body sales and more.

"We tremendously appreciate how Cox Fleet puts technicians on our yard, supporting our trucks and our drivers," said Douglas Nunnally, Transportation Manager at Gourmet Foods International. "Cox Fleet takes on the responsibility of maintaining our vehicles on the road and at our facility."

"For 128 years, our Cox family business led through many eras of innovation, from its humble beginnings as a newspaper business in Ohio, to nationwide broadcast and telecommunications to Manheim auctions and digital car buying through Autotrader," said Joe George, President of Cox Automotive Mobility Solutions. "This company has a legacy of transforming and leading industries into a better future for the next generation. With Cox Fleet, we're focused on removing friction and making people's lives easier. We're here to keep supply chains moving more safely and efficiently than ever before, powering the economy and the businesses in it."

A Long-Term Commitment to the Fleet and Trucking Industry

Cox Fleet reflects Cox Automotive's deep roots in marketplace expertise and its continued investment in the future of the fleet maintenance industry. By unifying under one brand, the organization is better positioned to innovate, scale, and deliver solutions that evolve with customers' needs—today and for the long-haul.

For more information about Cox Fleet and its comprehensive fleet solutions, visit Coxfleetsolutions.com.

