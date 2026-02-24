Cox Automotive Forecast: February New-Vehicle Sales Rebound from Weather-Hit January but Fall Short of Last Year

February's new-vehicle sales pace is forecast to finish near 15.6 million, down from last February's 16.0 million level but up from January's 14.9 million.





Sales volume in February is expected to reach 1.19 million, down 3.4% from last year but up 6.9% from January.





New-vehicle sales in February are expected to rebound modestly over January's weather-impacted level but remain down year over year.

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- February new-vehicle sales are expected to reflect ongoing challenges due to winter weather and economic uncertainty, yet demonstrate some improvement compared to January's results. The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales (SAAR) in February is anticipated to be approximately 15.6 million. This figure represents a decline from last year's 16.0 million level but marks an increase over January's weather-affected pace of 14.9 million.

According to the Cox Automotive forecast released today, new-vehicle sales volume is expected to finish at 1.19 million, down 3.4% from last February, which had the same number of selling days. Compared to January, new-vehicle sales volume is forecast to rise by 6.9% in February, with two fewer selling days, which is the typical seasonal trend.

"The new-vehicle sales pace shifted to a lower gear in Q4 of last year, and that weakness is expected to continue through this month as well," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive. "February's SAAR is expected to improve on January's weather-impacted 14.9 million level but still reflect the harsh headwinds facing vehicle buyers. The loss of electric vehicle tax credits at the end of Q3 continues to impact sales. Also, the market is slowing due to ongoing concerns about the U.S. economy and high new-vehicle prices. These conditions are expected to be major headwinds for the new-vehicle market throughout 2026.

"However, we may see some strengthening in the coming months as tax refunds are distributed across the country. The Big Beautiful Bill passed in July of last year is expected to result in higher refunds this year, so this could provide a minor, short-term boost to vehicle sales in the coming months."

February 2026 New-Vehicle Sales Forecast



Sales Forecast1 Market Share Segment Feb-26 Feb-25 Jan-26 YOY% MOM% Feb-26 Jan-26 MOM Mid-Size Car 56,000 58,355 53,114 -4.0 % 5.4 % 4.7 % 4.8 % -0.1 % Compact Car 90,000 97,325 81,728 -7.5 % 10.1 % 7.6 % 7.4 % 0.2 % Compact SUV/Crossover 200,000 222,006 186,976 -9.9 % 7.0 % 16.9 % 16.9 % 0.0 % Full-Size Pickup Truck 160,000 161,828 150,363 -1.1 % 6.4 % 13.5 % 13.6 % -0.1 % Mid-Size SUV/Crossover 198,000 185,864 184,299 6.5 % 7.4 % 16.7 % 16.6 % 0.1 % Other Segments 481,000 501,905 451,530 -4.2 % 6.5 % 40.6 % 40.8 % -0.2 % Grand Total 1,185,000 1,227,283 1,108,010 -3.4 % 6.9 %





1Cox Automotive Industry Insights data

February has 24 selling days, the same as last year but two fewer than January.

