Cox Automotive Forecast: New-Vehicle Sales in January Expected to Maintain Healthy Pace Set in December

News provided by

Cox Automotive

29 Jan, 2024, 14:00 ET

  • The new-vehicle sales pace (SAAR) in January is expected to hold steady near the same level as December, finishing at 15.8 million, up 0.7 million from last January's 15.1 million pace.
  • January's sales volume is forecast to rise 8.3% year over year and reach 1.14 million units; volume will be down notably versus December – more than 20% – as January is typically the industry's low-volume month.
  • New-vehicle inventory in early January was 2.66 million units, up 50% from January 2023.

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- January new-vehicle sales, when announced next week, are expected to show gains over last year's product-constrained market. Cox Automotive forecasts sales volume in January to increase 8.3% over January 2023, a market that was still recovering from severe product shortages. Typically, January is the low-volume leader in any given year; volume in January is forecast to be down 21.3% month over month. December, historically, is the high-volume month in any given year.

The seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR), or sales pace, in January is forecast by Cox Automotive to finish near 15.8 million, down just slightly from the 15.9 SAAR in December, but up 0.7 million over last year's pace. The SAAR has bounced between 15.0 and 16.0 million throughout 2023, and this month's results are expected to remain within these boundaries.

"January is normally one of the slowest months for vehicle sales, as the December hangover and cold weather keep car and truck shoppers from wandering dealer lots," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive. "This January will be no exception, compounded by a few large storms and deep freezes across the country, which likely had an additional negative impact on sales. Unlike last year, though, available inventory and incentives will not be a problem."

Fleet sales are expected to be a key contributor to total new-vehicle sales in January and throughout 2024. Fleet sales were down slightly in October and November due to the UAW strike, but they rebounded in December. January is expected to continue that rebound, with strong commercial and rental vehicle sales anticipated. Cox Automotive is forecasting fleet sales in 2024 will increase more than 7% from 2023 and grow faster than retail sales.

January 2024 New-Vehicle Sales Forecast

Sales Forecast1

Market Share

Segment

Jan-24

Jan-23

Dec-23

YOY%

MOM%

Jan-24

Dec-23

MOM

Mid-Size Car

65,000

63,917

76,633

1.7 %

-15.2 %

5.7 %

5.3 %

0.4 %

Compact Car

75,000

65,422

90,284

14.6 %

-16.9 %

6.6 %

6.2 %

0.3 %

Compact SUV/Crossover

210,000

165,597

271,016

26.8 %

-22.5 %

18.3 %

18.6 %

-0.3 %

Full-Size Pickup Truck

170,000

153,960

209,126

10.4 %

-18.7 %

14.8 %

14.4 %

0.5 %

Mid-Size SUV/Crossover

190,000

180,812

248,251

5.1 %

-23.5 %

16.6 %

17.1 %

-0.5 %

Grand Total2

1,145,000

1,057,486

1,454,211

8.3 %

-21.3 %



Cox Automotive Industry Insights data 

2 Total includes segments not shown

January has 25 selling days, one more than last year but one less than last month.

About Cox Automotive
Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch® and FleetNet America®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn. 

SOURCE Cox Automotive

Also from this source

Cox Automotive Brings World-Class Connections Alive at the NADA Show 2024

Cox Automotive Brings World-Class Connections Alive at the NADA Show 2024

Cox Automotive, the world's largest automotive services and technology provider, will occupy the largest exhibition space at NADA Show 2024, which is ...
Manheim Index: Used-Vehicle Values Fall Further in 2023, with Values Now Down 21% from All-Time High Reached in 2021

Manheim Index: Used-Vehicle Values Fall Further in 2023, with Values Now Down 21% from All-Time High Reached in 2021

Following a downward trend that began in the second half of the year, 2023 ended with the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index down 0.5% in December from ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Economic News, Trends, Analysis

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.