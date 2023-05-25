Cox Automotive Forecast: New-Vehicle Sales In May Expected to Jump By 20% As Inventory Concerns Fade

News provided by

Cox Automotive

25 May, 2023, 13:00 ET

  • The annual new-vehicle sales pace in May is expected to finish near 14.9 million, up 2.3 million from last May's 12.6 million pace, but down from April's 15.9 million level.
  • May sales volume is expected to rise 20.3% from one year ago and reach 1.35 million units. Sales volume will fall 1.1% from April, which had one additional selling day.
  • Significant year-over-year new-vehicle inventory levels and continued momentum in fleet sales are seen as key drivers of the expected healthy sales increases.

ATLANTA, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New-vehicle sales when announced next week by many automakers are expected to show sizeable gains over last year, but a decline versus last month. The seasonally adjusted sales pace, or SAAR, is expected to finish near 14.9 million in May, a notable drop from April's surprisingly strong 15.9 million level. Affordability issues, driven in part by high interest rates and elevated new-vehicle prices, continue to weigh negatively on sales, as typical monthly payments for new-vehicle loans are well above $700 in today's market. 

Compared to a year ago, the forecast for May reveals a significantly changed market. Sales volume is forecast to jump more than 20% year-over-year, thanks to far better inventory levels. A year ago, according to an analysis of vAuto Available Inventory data, total new-vehicle inventory at retail outlets across the U.S. stood at approximately 1.1 million units. This year, heading into the month of May, inventory was at a two-year high and above 1.9 million units, an increase of nearly 70%. Tight inventory was the key driver of lower sales in 2022. This year, as inventory builds for many brands, demand, not supply, is becoming the market driver.

Sales Forecast1

Market Share1

Segment

May-23

May-22

Apr-23

YOY%

MOM%

May-23

Apr-23

MOM

Mid-Size Car

85,000

73,759

85,994

15.2 %

-1.2 %

6.3 %

6.3 %

0.0 %

Compact Car

85,000

67,370

86,656

26.2 %

-1.9 %

6.3 %

6.3 %

-0.1 %

Compact SUV/Crossover

210,000

154,862

211,508

35.6 %

-0.7 %

15.6 %

15.5 %

0.1 %

Full-Size Pickup Truck

190,000

162,044

195,081

17.3 %

-2.6 %

14.1 %

14.3 %

-0.2 %

Mid-Size SUV/Crossover

235,000

205,870

240,134

14.1 %

-2.1 %

17.4 %

17.6 %

-0.2 %

Grand Total2

1,350,000

1,121,835

1,365,080

20.3 %

-1.1 %



1 Cox Automotive Industry Insights data
2 Total includes segments not shown

"New-vehicle sales will show strong gains this month over last year's levels, and on the surface, this is a bit surprising," said Cox Automotive Senior Economist Charlie Chesbrough. "Interest rates are substantially higher than a year ago, as are vehicle prices, and yet sales will increase year-over-year. The reason? Vehicle shoppers now have a much better chance of finding something that fits their needs. Pent-up demand, held back by limited product availability last year, is now being fulfilled as inventory levels improve around the country."  

Although new-vehicle sales have shown resilience thus far in 2023, some slowdown in the second half of this year is expected. Economic headwinds have not subsided and are expected to slow the vehicle sales recovery, although more incentives and more fleet volume will continue to support overall sales volume. 

Anchored by Memorial Day weekend, May is traditionally one of the stronger months in any given year for new-vehicle sales. In May 2023, there are 25 selling days, one fewer than last month. There were 24 selling days in May 2022. And while sales volume of 1.35 million is a notable gain over last year, May sales volume averaged 1.57 million units from 2015 to 2019.  

All percentages are based on raw volume, not daily selling rate.

About Cox Automotive
Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, automakers, dealers, retailers, lenders and fleet owners. The company has 25,000+ employees on five continents and a family of trusted brands that includes Autotrader®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital™ and vAuto®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on Twitter, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc. on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Cox Automotive

Also from this source

New Research Shows Automakers Face Consumer Skepticism Toward Vehicle Feature Subscriptions

Cox Automotive Forecast: New-Vehicle Sales Pick Up Pace in April as Inventory Levels Continue to Improve

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.