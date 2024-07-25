Cox Automotive Forecast: New-Vehicle Sales Pace Expected to Rebound After June Disruptions

News provided by

Cox Automotive

Jul 25, 2024, 15:00 ET

  • July's new-vehicle sales pace is forecast to finish near 16.0 million, up 0.1 million from last July's 15.9 million pace and up from June's surprisingly low 15.3 million level.
  • Sales volume in July is expected to fall 1.3% from one year ago and reach 1.29 million units, a 3.4% decline from June.
  • Fleet sales continue to be an unpredictable factor that could significantly affect the sales pace for July.

ATLANTA, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cox Automotive forecast released today indicates that U.S. July new-vehicle sales will show some recovery from the widespread software outage that impacted sales and reporting last month. In July, the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR), or sales pace, is expected to rise to 16.0 million, an upward rebound from last month's surprisingly low 15.3 million level.

Last month, the sales pace had been forecast to finish much higher, but disruptions in dealership point-of-sale software programs at the end of June likely prevented some sales from being fully completed and reported. Those sales will likely be captured in this month's final tallies and, together with seasonal adjustments, will help push the pace well above the market's 15.5 million average over the last 18 months.

Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive, noted: "July new-vehicle sales are expected to finish within the range of 15-16 million, as it has consistently over the last year. However, July sales will likely include some sales that were delayed from June, which should push the market toward the upper end of the sales range. How much is unknown, but tens of thousands of vehicles may have been affected. Fleet sales are also unknown but will be an important factor in July's result. Fleet sales can lift or suppress the monthly sales pace, and recent trends suggest less activity from this channel."

According to Cox Automotive's Kelley Blue Book sales estimates, July sales volume is expected to fall to 1.29 million, down 1.3% from last year and down 3% from last month. Through the first half of 2024, monthly new-vehicle sales volume has averaged 1.31 million units. Total new-vehicle sales for calendar year 2024 are forecast by Cox Automotive to reach 15.7 million, an increase from 2023 and the best year since 2019.

July 2024 U.S. New-Vehicle Sales Forecast

Sales Forecast1

Market Share

Segment

Jul-24

Jul-23

Jun-24

YOY%

MOM%

Jul-24

Jun-24

MOM

Mid-Size Car

70,000

76,681

71,890

-8.7 %

-2.6 %

5.4 %

5.4 %

0.0 %

Compact Car

95,000

96,331

98,590

-1.4 %

-3.6 %

7.4 %

7.4 %

0.0 %

Full-Size Pickup Truck

185,000

180,752

189,070

2.4 %

-2.2 %

14.3 %

14.2 %

0.2 %

Mid-Size SUV/Crossover

205,000

206,103

211,083

-0.5 %

-2.9 %

15.9 %

15.8 %

0.1 %

Compact SUV/Crossover

210,000

222,804

216,143

-5.7 %

-2.8 %

16.3 %

16.2 %

0.1 %

Other Segments

525,000

523,901

548,226

0.2 %

-4.2 %

40.7 %

41.1 %

-0.4 %

Grand Total2

1,290,000

1,306,572

1,335,002

-1.3 %

-3.4 %



Cox Automotive Industry Insights data
2 Total includes segments not shown  

All percentages are based on raw volume, not daily selling rate. July 2024 has 25 selling days, the same as last year but one less than last month.

About Cox Automotive
Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch® and FleetNet America®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn. 

SOURCE Cox Automotive

Also from this source

Manheim Report: Used Vehicle Values Fall for Third Straight Month, but Declines Are Slowing

Manheim Report: Used Vehicle Values Fall for Third Straight Month, but Declines Are Slowing

The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) declined to 196.1 in June, ending the first half of 2024 down 8.9% from a year ago. Wholesale...
Cox Automotive Forecast: US Auto Sales Expected to Finish First Half Higher by 2.9%, In Line with Expectations for Slow Growth

Cox Automotive Forecast: US Auto Sales Expected to Finish First Half Higher by 2.9%, In Line with Expectations for Slow Growth

Cox Automotive forecasts U.S. new-vehicle sales in June to show mild improvement over last year, but high prices and interest rates continue to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

Image1

Economic News, Trends, Analysis

News Releases in Similar Topics