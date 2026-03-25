Cox Automotive Forecast: New-Vehicle Sales Pace to Hold Steady in March, Despite the Uncertainty of War in the Middle East

Sales Pace Expected to Decline Notably Compared to Tariff-Fueled Level Last Year

March's new-vehicle sales pace is forecast at 15.8 million, mostly unchanged from February, but down significantly from last year's tariff-driven surge.

The sales pace in the first quarter has been relatively weak and similar to the final months of 2025; total volume in Q1 is expected to finish lower by 6.5% compared to Q1 2025, and EV sales are forecast to be lower by 28% year over year.

Cox Automotive's full year sales outlook remains mostly unchanged, despite additional uncertainty tied to the war in the Middle East, ongoing affordability challenges, and the broader economy.

ATLANTA, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. new-vehicle sales pace in March is forecast to finish essentially unchanged from February, according to Cox Automotive, the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Despite the added uncertainty of a war in the Middle East, March is expected to hold steady at a seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of approximately 15.8 million, a level mostly consistent with the final three months of 2025.

The sales pace in March is forecasted to be lower by nearly 12% year over year, but the annual decline is mostly reflective of a burst of pre-tariff buying that pulled demand forward a year ago. March 2025 delivered an elevated sale pace of 17.9 million, a four-year high. The new-vehicle market today is very different, weighed down by the ongoing affordability challenges and broad uncertainty in the economy.

New-vehicle sales volume in March is forecast at 1.37 million units, down 14.2% from the tariff-driven surge seen in March 2025, but higher than February by 14.3%. March is traditionally a strong month for new-vehicle sales and often shows a volume increase from February.

"Sales are no longer swinging wildly month to month, but growth is also harder to come by," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive. "Affordability remains the central challenge for the industry, and that is limiting the market's ability to expand beyond the mid-15-million range."

March 2026 New-Vehicles Sales Forecast



Sales Forecast Market Share

Segment Mar-25 Feb-26 Mar-26 YOY% MOM% Feb-26 Mar-26 MOM

Mid-Size Car 76,456 57,381 65,000 -15.0 % 13.3 % 4.8 % 4.8 % 0.0 %

Compact Car 125,301 84,962 95,000 -24.2 % 11.8 % 7.1 % 7.0 % -0.1 %

Compact SUV/Crossover 290,416 206,167 235,000 -19.1 % 14.0 % 17.3 % 17.2 % 0.1 %

Full-Size Pickup Truck 200,601 155,102 180,000 -10.3 % 16.1 % 13.0 % 13.2 % 0.2 %

Mid-Size SUV/Crossover 255,588 218,687 245,000 -4.1 % 12.0 % 18.3 % 17.9 % -0.4 %

Other Segments 642,980 472,212 545,000 -15.2 % 15.4 % 39.5 % 39.9 % 0.4 %

Grand Total 1,591,342 1,194,511 1,365,000 -14.2 % 14.3 % 100 % 100 %



Cox Automotive Industry Insights Data



Q1 Reflects a Reset From 2025 Extremes

New-vehicle sales in early 2026 have remained relatively consistent with the pace seen in the final three months of 2025, holding steady in the upper-15-million range and below highs reached last spring. The sales pace in each month of Q1 was slower year over year, most notably in March. The sales pace suggests a smaller, slower-growth market constrained by uneven consumer demand and new challenges.

"After a year marked by policy-driven sales volatility, the new-vehicle market has settled into a slower rhythm in early 2026," said Jeremy Robb, chief economist at Cox Automotive. "The pull-ahead demand created by last spring's tariff announcements and, later, the loss of EV tax credits is now all firmly in the rearview mirror. While the stimulus of a good tax-return season is a positive, the new-vehicle market today is being shaped by higher vehicle prices, ongoing inflationary pressures, and still-elevated interest rates."

Q1 2026 New-Vehicle Sales Forecast



Q1 Sales Forecast Market Share OEM Q1 2025 Q4 2025 Q1 2026 YoY% QoQ% Q1 2025 Q1 2026 Difference GM 690,339 700,167 624,404 -9.6 % -10.8 % 17.6 % 17.0 % -0.6 % Toyota 570,269 652,195 569,917 -0.1 % -12.6 % 14.5 % 15.5 % 1.0 % Ford 498,480 542,360 452,035 -9.3 % -16.7 % 12.7 % 12.3 % -0.4 % Hyundai 419,912 462,843 418,449 -0.3 % -9.6 % 10.7 % 11.4 % 0.7 % Honda 351,577 332,578 329,327 -6.3 % -1.0 % 9.0 % 9.0 % 0.0 % Stellantis 291,189 329,010 285,636 -1.9 % -13.2 % 7.4 % 7.8 % 0.4 % Nissan 298,722 235,603 276,568 -7.4 % 17.4 % 7.6 % 7.5 % -0.1 % Subaru 166,957 160,554 139,006 -16.7 % -13.4 % 4.3 % 3.8 % -0.5 % VW 152,399 140,751 122,227 -19.8 % -13.2 % 3.9 % 3.3 % -0.6 % Tesla 128,100 138,000 122,196 -4.6 % -11.5 % 3.3 % 3.3 % 0.0 % Mazda 110,316 90,680 99,480 -9.8 % 9.7 % 2.8 % 2.7 % -0.1 % Mercedes 75,100 91,738 87,198 16.1 % -4.9 % 1.9 % 2.4 % 0.5 % BMW 94,591 120,398 84,925 -10.2 % -29.5 % 2.4 % 2.3 % -0.1 % Others 75,677 66,313 56,154 -25.8 % -15.3 % 1.9 % 1.5 % -0.4 % NATION 3,923,628 4,063,190 3,667,521 -6.5 % -9.7 % 100 % 100 %

Cox Automotive Industry Insights Data

New-vehicle sales performance in Q1 has been uneven across different brands, models, and market segments. Sales of smaller vehicles — particularly compact cars and compact SUVs — have fallen more than the overall industry, reflecting weaker demand from lower-income buyers and the ongoing affordability pressures for mainstream shoppers. Sales of more expensive full-size trucks and SUVs also declined in Q1. Midsize segments, however, are forecast to see sales growth in Q1, driven by new product launches and, in some cases, buyers stepping down from higher price points. Toyota and Hyundai are expected to deliver solid share growth in Q1, as will Nissan, thanks to strong Rogue and Pathfinder sales. Stellantis is also forecast to deliver year over year share growth.

Electric vehicles, which surged briefly last year ahead of incentive changes, have seen softer demand in early 2026, as the loss of federal tax incentives continues to negatively impact the market. Despite rapidly increasing fuel prices, EV sales are forecast to be lower by 28% year over year in Q1. Sales of hybrid vehicles, however, thanks largely to Toyota and Honda, continue to demonstrate solid growth.

Cox Automotive expects the new-vehicle sales pace for the full year of 2026 to be 15.8 million, down about 2.6% from 2025, a forecast that remains unchanged from the beginning of the year. While the baseline outlook assumes current geopolitical tensions and oil-price volatility ease in the coming months, prolonged disruption could create additional downside risk for vehicle demand.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Cox Automotive powers industry-leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets through proprietary technology and insights derived from billions of annual online interactions. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch® and Cox Fleet®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately owned, Atlanta-based company with $23 billion in annual revenue. Cox Automotive has been included on Glassdoor's Best Companies in Tech & AI 2026 and Best Place to Work in 2026 lists. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Cox Automotive