Cox Automotive Named One of Glassdoor's 2026 Best Places to Work in Tech & AI

Global automotive services and technology leader earns back–to–back recognition for outstanding workplace culture and employee satisfaction.

Cox Automotive ranks No. 24 on Glassdoor's 2026 Best Places to Work in Tech & AI list.

Achievement reinforces Cox Automotive's AI-powered, people-driven leadership heading into NADA 2026

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive, the world's largest automotive services and technology provider, has once again been named one of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work, earning back–to–back recognition for its workplace culture and employee experience. Cox Automotive also ranked No. 24 on Glassdoor's 2026 Best Places to Work in Tech & AI, highlighting the company's continued leadership in developing responsible, human–centered AI solutions for the automotive industry.

"Our people are the engine behind our innovation, and they are the reason Cox Automotive continues to be an exceptional place to work," said Steve Rowley, President of Cox Automotive. "Cox Automotive's investment in AI – paired with the human expertise that powers it – is helping us deliver smarter tools, better experiences and real value for our customers."

Both recognitions come as Cox Automotive accelerates into the National Automobile Dealer Association's annual convention – NADA 2026 – where the company will showcase industry–leading, AI–powered capabilities across retail, wholesale, EV and logistics.

"This honor reinforces the work our teams are doing every day to advance AI and deliver solutions that drive measurable impact," said Marianne Johnson, EVP and Chief Product Officer, Cox Automotive. "Cox Automotive's AI leadership is powered by the engineers, data scientists, product teams and security experts who turn industry–leading data into solutions that help our customers source smarter, sell faster, reduce downtime and operate more confidently."

The Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based solely on the voluntary and anonymous feedback employees share on Glassdoor about their roles, work environments, and employers. Winners are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, which evaluates the quality, consistency, and quantity of reviews submitted over the eligibility period.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to join communities to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products. Glassdoor is part of Indeed, a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a global leader in HR technology and business solutions that is simplifying hiring and transforming the world of work. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch® and Cox Fleet®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately owned, Atlanta-based company with $23 billion in annual revenue. Cox Automotive has been included on Glassdoor's Best Companies in Tech & AI 2026 and Best Place to Work in 2026 lists. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Cox Automotive