Cox Automotive Names Lori Wittman as New President of Retail Solutions and Amy Mills as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer

Lori Wittman: Building retail connections through data and people

Cox Automotive Retail Solutions includes powerhouse brands Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Dealertrack®, Dealer.com, VinSolutions and Xtime. Wittman, who most recently held the role of SVP of Dealer Software, takes over for interim group President and Chief Strategy Officer Amy Mills. Mills stepped in when Keith Jezek announced his retirement from Cox Automotive earlier this year.

"Lori has the perfect combination of business acumen, team building, decisiveness and future-forward vision to lead our powerful suite of Retail Solutions," Rowley said. "The momentum these businesses now carry is undeniable. Lori will continue to connect the automotive experience for the consumer and deliver unparalleled, transformational value to our dealer, lender and OEM clients."

As Senior Vice President of Dealer Software Solutions at Cox Automotive for the last six years, Wittman successfully navigated recession, the COVID-19 pandemic and the global supply shortage by harnessing the power of Cox Automotive data and people to revolutionize the car buying experience.

Wittman, who went from growing up on a farm in Kansas to consulting in the tech space, credits a people-centric working environment for fueling the near 20% YOY growth rate that's marked her tenure leading Dealer Software Solutions, which serves more than 10,000 dealers and generates more than $1 Billion in annual revenue.

Working across distant, remote work centers in Atlanta, Kansas City, Silicon Valley, Burlington and Salt Lake City, she and her team have amassed a vast collection of 'Best Places to Work' awards. Wittman has devoted countless hours to furthering Cox's diversity and inclusion initiatives, leading several programs and speaking frequently to advocate for equal advancement for all.

"I am honored and deeply inspired to continue the outstanding work Cox Automotive Retail Solutions is known for," said Wittman. "Every day my laser focus will be on ensuring our team has everything they need to deliver breakthrough products and services for our clients, that truly transform our industry so that everyone wins."

Amy Mills: Driving growth and profitability for company, clients

Mills has been part of Cox Automotive's Executive Leadership Team for the last several years, reporting to CFO, Mark Bowser. In this new role, Mills will report directly to Rowley, to drive the company's strategy for growth and profitability, a decade-long plan she and her team designed and continuously oversee implementation of in close partnership with Cox Automotive leaders across the business.

Prior to her role as Chief Strategy Officer, Mills served as Vice President, Strategy for Cox Automotive and in several product, marketing, and operational roles at Manheim. During her tenure at Manheim, she spearheaded the development of Manheim's digital commerce solutions and marketing strategy for Manheim key customer accounts during the introduction of the Simulcast live bid platform in 2002.

Her career also includes client service and consulting roles in brand strategy, advertising, and marketing. She joined Cox in 2001 as Assistant Marketing Manager for Manheim.

"Amy is known as a versatile and values-based leader, who's been at the forefront of Cox Automotive's success for more than 20 years," said Rowley. "Amy will continue to be instrumental in building our strategic future both here in U.S. and across the globe at Cox Automotive."

