Cox Automotive Promotes Tim McKinley to Chief Sales Officer

As CSO, McKinley will oversee the entire Cox Automotive sales operation and marketing in the U.S., comprising nearly 2,500 team members serving clients across the country. He will continue the work of creating a unified Cox Automotive sales team and streamlining sales operations across the company to best serve clients and drive growth.

With 30-plus years of leadership experience, McKinley is a visionary leader with robust sales and industry expertise, as well as proven results leading major transformational initiatives in large organizations. In addition, McKinley's passion for developing and engaging employees at all levels will assist him as he implements new ways to sell across brands, expands opportunities with clients and makes doing business easier across Cox Automotive.

"Tim is an inspiring leader who is deeply committed to building a strong team that's well-equipped to provide outstanding service to our clients," said Schwartz. "He has a consistent track record of success in a variety of key leadership positions across both Cox Automotive and Cox Communications. We are focused on delivering a world-class client and team member experience, while expanding our leadership position in the marketplace. Tim is the perfect choice to continue driving this effort forward."

"I am so excited to lead this tremendous team of sales and marketing professionals, and I love working with our clients," said McKinley. "Right now, we're experiencing the most significant evolution our industry has seen in decades, and I truly believe Cox Automotive offers the best end-to-end solutions clients need to manage their business now and into the future."

Since 2014, McKinley has led the sales organization at Manheim, contributing to revenue growth of $1 billion during a time of tremendous transformation for the company.

Before joining Manheim, McKinley served as vice president of sales and field operations for Cox Communications commercial services organization in the company's eastern U.S. markets. McKinley also served in a number of leadership roles during his 21-years with Sprint, ultimately leading a team of 3,500 who provided all support services for Sprint Business.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

SOURCE Cox Automotive

Related Links

http://www.coxautoinc.com

