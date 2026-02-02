Cox Automotive Unveils Accelerate My Deal Elite: The Only Complete Online Vehicle Buying Solution for Both Dealers, Car Buyers

As the only advanced digital retailing solution offering full online checkout for vehicle purchases, Accelerate My Deal Elite transforms the car-buying experience with integrated compliance and seamlessly fits into existing dealer workflows.

With secure ID verification, e-signatures and document processing, Accelerate My Deal Elite closes the gap between shopper intent and action, turning the 28%* of consumers who want to buy all online into real digital sales.

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive Inc., today announced Accelerate My Deal Elite, an advanced digital retailing solution designed to support a more streamlined online car buying experience for dealers, automakers and consumers. Built to align with growing expectations for convenience and transparency, Accelerate My Deal Elite enables dealerships to offer a broad range of online capabilities, including ID verification, document upload, e-signatures and delivery scheduling.

As the only advanced digital retailing solution offering full online checkout for vehicle purchases, Cox Automotive's Accelerate My Deal Elite transforms the car-buying experience with integrated compliance and seamlessly fits into existing dealer workflows.

Backed by Cox Automotive's market research, Accelerate My Deal Elite addresses key friction points for both consumers and dealers in the modern car buying journey. While 28%* of shoppers say they want to buy their next vehicle online, only 7%* actually do so today, often due to incomplete or disjointed retail tools. As dealerships adapt to shifting shopper expectations and an increasingly competitive retail landscape, now dealers can close that gap by creating a unified, compliant, and transparent experience from browsing to delivery.

"Cox Automotive is not just digitizing car buying, we're transforming it," said Jessica Stafford, senior vice president, Consumer Solutions at Cox Automotive. "Accelerate My Deal Elite fills the compliance and workflow gap that other digital retail tools haven't been able to offer. Now dealers can deliver the kind of seamless, trusted online experience consumers expect from every other part of their digital lives, all while maintaining compliance, efficiency, and the personal touch that makes automotive retail so unique."

Accelerate My Deal Elite expands on the proven success of Cox Automotive's existing Accelerate My Deal platform by adding powerful new capabilities for both dealers and consumers:

Complete online checkout with secure ID verification and e-signatures.

with secure ID verification and e-signatures. Flexible options tailored for different dealer needs and are available across Autotrader and Dealer.com websites and seamlessly fit into existing dealer workflows.

tailored for different dealer needs and are available across Autotrader and Dealer.com websites and seamlessly fit into existing dealer workflows. Integrated compliance and workflow support, including Dealertrack F&I, and agnostic compatibilities with CRM and DMS platforms.

Accelerate My Deal Elite will launch at NADA 2026 for Dealer.com and Autotrader. Dealers interested in speaking with Cox Automotive about Accelerate My Deal Elite at NADA, happening Feb. 3-6 in Las Vegas, can visit the Cox Automotive Village at the show or request a meeting through the Cox Automotive Hub.

* 2025 Cox Automotive Car Buyer Journey Study

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch® and Cox Fleet®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with $23 billion in annual revenue. Cox Automotive has been included on Glassdoor's Best Companies in Tech & AI 2026 and Best Place to Work in 2026 lists. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Cox Automotive