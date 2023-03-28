Cox Automotive's Dealer.com has been named a 2023 Google Premier Partner

ATLANTA, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive's Dealer.com has achieved 2023 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program. Dealer.com's team of experts provides industry leading digital marketing solutions for dealerships across the United States and Canada. Explore the full range of offerings on its website.

"Premier Partnership status with Google in 2023, places Dealer.com within the top 3% of participating agencies, said Scott Blodgett, Senior Manager of Product Management at Cox Automotive. "This accomplishment continues to drive growth and success for our clients, with the support of our Google Partners, their innovative product offerings and our ongoing effort to remain progressive and competitive in the automotive industry."

This month, Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the Google Partners program.

The Google Partners program underwent significant changes in 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner, through advanced program requirements and offering Premier Partner benefits to promote growth and success with Google Ads. In 2023, the program continues to support its Premier Partners and their clients.

"Congratulations to our Premier Partners for 2023. These companies are among the top 3% of Google Partners in their respective countries – including the U.S.," said Marcin Karnowski, Senior Director of Ads Marketing at Google. "It's a true accomplishment, one that signals their leading expertise in Google Ads, in forging new client relationships, and in helping clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers build smart online strategies and drive long-term success."

Cox Automotive's Dealer.com is part of a select group of Premier Partners in the Google Partners program. The program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, automakers, dealers, retailers, lenders and fleet owners. The company has 25,000+ employees on five continents and a family of trusted brands that includes Autotrader®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital™ and vAuto®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on Twitter, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

